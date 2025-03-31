This Week In Energy
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Supporting Sponsors
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
LEAP’s Electric Demand Doubles with State-Directed Economic Development Projects
IEDC spokeswoman Erin Sweitzer said the additional load is what’s needed to build out the Eli Lilly and Meta projects.
20 mins ago
•
Content Creation & Admin
Share this post
This Week In Energy
LEAP’s Electric Demand Doubles with State-Directed Economic Development Projects
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Op/Ed: The Amish are More Advanced in Wind Energy than Americans
After trillions of public dollars invested into large scale wind projects, the proof is in the Amish and leadership in the area of sustainable practices…
22 hrs ago
•
Content Creation & Admin
Share this post
This Week In Energy
Op/Ed: The Amish are More Advanced in Wind Energy than Americans
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Pa. Public Utility Commission sets Hearing on AI Data Centers’ Impacts on Electricity
At least two large data center projects are in the works that have the potential to affect Pennsylvania’s electrical grid.
22 hrs ago
•
Content Creation & Admin
Share this post
This Week In Energy
Pa. Public Utility Commission sets Hearing on AI Data Centers’ Impacts on Electricity
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Oregon Looks to Expand Per-Mile Charges for Electric Cars as Gas Tax Sputters
Electric vehicles, which have made up about 5% of the cars registered in Oregon in the past decade, aren’t subject to the gas tax.
22 hrs ago
•
Content Creation & Admin
1
Share this post
This Week In Energy
Oregon Looks to Expand Per-Mile Charges for Electric Cars as Gas Tax Sputters
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Op/Ed: Nuclear Power will be the Radioactive Cousin of the Fossil Fuel Industry
Do not fall victim to industry propaganda,
Mar 30
•
Content Creation & Admin
Share this post
This Week In Energy
Op/Ed: Nuclear Power will be the Radioactive Cousin of the Fossil Fuel Industry
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Trump, Landry Announce $5.8B Hyundai Steel Mill in Louisiana
The project, located in Donaldsonville, will be the company’s first steel mill in the United States and is expected to create an estimated 1,300 direct…
Mar 29
•
Content Creation & Admin
Share this post
This Week In Energy
Trump, Landry Announce $5.8B Hyundai Steel Mill in Louisiana
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
CEEC Expands Renewable Energy Investments Globally
CEEC is advancing integrated renewable energy, hydrogen, and storage solutions, and its latest green hydrogen projects are expected to play a key role…
Mar 29
•
Content Creation & Admin
Share this post
This Week In Energy
CEEC Expands Renewable Energy Investments Globally
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Marquette BLP opts into State Energy Assistance Program
On Wednesday night, the MBLP voted to opt in to a new program that will collect money for those who need assistance with their energy bills.
Mar 29
•
Content Creation & Admin
Share this post
This Week In Energy
Marquette BLP opts into State Energy Assistance Program
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
US Department of Energy Greenlights $48.5M Project at MSU’s Facility for Rare Isotope Beams
The new beam line is crucial to future experiments at FRIB, the facility’s Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher said in a news release Wednesday.
Mar 29
•
Content Creation & Admin
Share this post
This Week In Energy
US Department of Energy Greenlights $48.5M Project at MSU’s Facility for Rare Isotope Beams
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Op/Ed: Who is Driving Utah’s Energy Future?
This year, Utah’s legislature passed HB249, which will create a nuclear energy consortium to guide the state’s plans for nuclear energy.
Mar 28
•
Content Creation & Admin
Share this post
This Week In Energy
Op/Ed: Who is Driving Utah’s Energy Future?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Terrestrial Energy to Become First Publicly Traded Molten Salt Nuclear Reactor Developer Through Combination with HCM II Acquisition Corp.
Terrestrial Energy Inc. (“Terrestrial Energy” or the “Company”) is developing a small modular nuclear plant (the Terrestrial “IMSR plant”) using…
Mar 28
•
Content Creation & Admin
Share this post
This Week In Energy
Terrestrial Energy to Become First Publicly Traded Molten Salt Nuclear Reactor Developer Through Combination with HCM II Acquisition Corp.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
XING Mobility and PEWC Unveil Breakthrough Hybrid Energy Storage System Integrating Immersion-Cooled Lithium and Vanadium Flow Battery…
Revolutionary Innovation Enhances Safety, Longevity, and Performance for AI Data Centers, Smart Grids, and Renewable Energy Storage.
Mar 28
•
Content Creation & Admin
Share this post
This Week In Energy
XING Mobility and PEWC Unveil Breakthrough Hybrid Energy Storage System Integrating Immersion-Cooled Lithium and Vanadium Flow Battery Technology
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 The Content Creation Studios 🌳
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts