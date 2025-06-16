Construction on the Robert Street Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Saint Paul, Minn. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Minnesota Reformer)

After bipartisan legislative leaders publicly pronounced an infrastructure bill dead for the year, they resurrected it during closed-door negotiations and shepherded the $700 million deal through the Legislature during a one-day special session Monday.

The infrastructure bill is called a “bonding bill” because the state government issues bonds — i.e. borrows money — to pay for the projects. Sixty percent of both the House and Senate must vote “yes” to allow the state to issue bonds, so bonding bills require robust bipartisan support. This one passed 116-15 in the House and 57-10 in the Senate.

The bill distributes money across the state to a wide variety of projects. In some cases, the funding will go to a state agency, which has discretion over where exactly the money goes; in other cases, lawmakers directed money to a specific project.

The DFL-controlled Legislature passed a $2.6 billion infrastructure package in the 2023 session, including $1.5 billion in bonds. In 2020, lawmakers passed a $1.9 billion bonding bill.

Here are the biggest-ticket items:

$176 million to the Minnesota Public Facilities Agency to build, upgrade and repair municipal water treatment plants.

$84 million to Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system, mostly for asset preservation; $24 million will go toward a new transportation center at Alexandria Technical and Community College.

$80 million to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, largely for road and bridge repairs.

$60 million to the University of Minnesota.

$67 million for a new Bureau of Criminal Apprehension headquarters in Mankato.

$55 million for a new 50-bed psychiatric facility on the campus of the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center.

$44 million to the Department of Natural Resources for asset preservation, accessibility, flood mitigation and more at state parks.

$40 million for repairs and upgrades of state prisons.

$29 million to the Minnesota Housing Finance Authority, mostly for the rehabilitation of public housing.

$16 million to the Metropolitan Council, the vast majority for metro-area sewer work and $1 million for tree planting.

$13.7 million to the Minnesota Zoo, mostly for a new animal hospital.

$11.5 million for the Capitol complex, mostly to make one of the underground tunnels connecting the buildings compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The rest is for asset preservation and security improvements.

Madison McVan is a Report for America corps member who covers economic mobility for Minnesota Reformer. She previously covered agriculture for Investigate Midwest after graduating from the University of Missouri in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Latin American studies.

Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

