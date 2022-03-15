This Week In Energy

This Week In Energy is a newsmagazine program with a mission. This weekly program is dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, updates, and discussions on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the energy industry.

Energy newsmakers and industry experts offer valuable insights for professionals, policymakers, and anyone interested in staying informed about the dynamic world of energy and carbon management.

Audience: Our readers are leaders in their communities, decision makers and end users of energy.

Professionals working in the energy sector (engineers, executives, analysts, etc.).

Policymakers and government officials involved in energy policy and regulation.

Students and educators interested in energy-related topics.

General audience curious about the future of energy and its impact on society and the environment.

Key Features:

Weekly episodes covering a range of topics including renewable energy, fossil fuels, sustainability, policy changes, technology advancements, and more.

Engaging interviews with industry leaders, researchers, and innovators.

Timely analysis and commentary on current events shaping the energy landscape.

Educational segments to help listeners understand complex energy concepts and trends.

Showcase of cutting-edge technologies, research projects, and sustainable practices driving progress towards a low-carbon future.

Commitment to inclusivity and diversity, ensuring a range of perspectives and voices are represented in the conversation.

Distribution Channels: Our reach extends beyond the printed page and broadcast signal with an ever-growing and engaged social media audience.

Radio Programs : Broadcast on select radio stations nationwide during prime listening hours.

Magazine Features : Regularly featured in leading industry publications with detailed articles highlighting key topics and interviews.

Digital Articles : Companion articles published on the program’s website and shared across relevant digital platforms.

Social Media : Active presence on major social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) for sharing program updates, highlights, and engaging with the audience.

Live Events: Trade shows, industry events and local cafes are just a few of the places This Week In Energy conducts engaging interviews.

This Week In Energy offers valuable partnership and sponsorship opportunities for organizations aligned with our mission of advancing carbon reduction and sustainability. Benefits include brand exposure across multiple media channels, speaking opportunities, and customized activation strategies to showcase your commitment to environmental stewardship.

This Week In Energy is a newsmagazine radio podcast which does qualify for FCC mandated Public Affairs time. This Week In Energy addresses issues of public interest, such as safety, education, poverty, environment, mental health, and/or employment. Published files and recordings of interviews available as public files to increase accessibility to the public and to ensure the security of information.

If you have a carbon management news tip, press release, fabulous feature, podcast guest suggestion or other content concepts, please email thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com