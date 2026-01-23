Zanskar has raised $115 million in Series C financing to expand its geothermal exploration program and begin moving projects toward power plant construction across the Western United States. The funding brings the company’s total equity raised to $180 million and positions it to advance what it describes as a multi-gigawatt geothermal development pipeline with power delivery targeted before 2030.

The round was led by Spring Lane Capital and included participation from returning investors Obvious Ventures, Union Square Ventures, and Lowercarbon Capital. New and additional investors included Munich Re Ventures, Susquehanna Sustainable Investments, StepStone Group, UP Partners, and Cross Creek.

The raise comes as utilities and grid planners are facing sustained growth in baseload electricity demand driven by data centers, electrification, and industrial expansion. That demand has renewed interest in generation sources capable of operating continuously, rather than relying on weather or short-duration storage.

Zanskar plans to use the capital in three main areas: expanding its software platform for geothermal discovery, increasing drilling activity across its exploration portfolio, and beginning construction planning for geothermal power facilities. The company says several projects are expected to move into development over the next few years.

Carl Hoiland, Zanskar CEO and Co-founder, said the company’s focus is on reducing geothermal exploration risk and improving the commercial viability of geothermal resources. “We started Zanskar with the belief that AI could significantly improve how geothermal systems are identified and developed,” Hoiland said. He added that drilling results to date suggest stronger performance than initially expected and that the company has identified multiple geothermal resources not previously mapped in the Western U.S.

Zanskar’s business model centers on using software and machine learning tools alongside traditional geoscience and field work to improve drilling success rates and resource sizing. The company describes its platform as an integrated system that combines geological data, predictive modeling, and on-the-ground sampling to shorten development timelines and reduce the cost of failed wells.

Joel Edwards, Co-founder and CTO, said the company is applying modern computing tools to geothermal exploration methods that historically relied on limited data. “We’re using large datasets, faster computing, and more efficient field collection to increase the pace and accuracy of discovery,” Edwards said.

For investors, geothermal is increasingly being viewed as a long-term infrastructure play tied to steady power demand growth rather than fuel price volatility. Unlike wind and solar generation, geothermal facilities are designed to operate continuously and can serve as baseload generation resources, similar in planning function to nuclear, natural gas, and hydroelectric power plants.

Jason Scott, Partner and Entrepreneur in Residence at Spring Lane Capital, said the firm views geothermal as one of the few scalable sources of around-the-clock electricity generation.

“There is strong demand for power that can operate continuously, and geothermal is one of the limited options that can meet that requirement,” Scott said. He added that Zanskar’s exploration portfolio and development pipeline were key factors in the investment decision.

Andrew Beebe, Managing Director at Obvious Ventures, said the company’s development approach positions geothermal as a competitive option within the broader power market. “They are focused on speed, discipline, and cost control, which is critical for large-scale power development,” Beebe said.

Zanskar’s timing aligns with a broader shift in power planning. Grid operators are balancing new intermittent generation with growing interest in firm capacity that can stabilize electricity systems during peak demand periods and extended low-generation conditions. Data center developers and large commercial power buyers are also seeking long-term power contracts with predictable output.

Geothermal development continues to face challenges, including drilling costs, permitting timelines, water management, and site-specific resource risk. However, the scale of recent investment activity suggests growing confidence that geothermal can become a more consistent part of regional generation portfolios.

If Zanskar and similar developers are able to convert large exploration inventories into operating power plants, geothermal could take on a larger role in Western U.S. grid planning alongside natural gas, nuclear, and transmission expansion projects. The next several years will determine whether AI-driven exploration materially changes the economics and deployment pace of geothermal generation.

