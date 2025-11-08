Wyoming lawmakers recently weighed a proposal that would have required two-thirds of landowners along a CO₂ pipeline route to agree before a project could advance. Existing law allows private land to be taken under eminent domain when deemed in the public interest — a power Wyoming has rarely used in recent decades for pipelines.

The bill didn’t pass. But the discussion revealed a growing theme across America’s energy states:

Markets thrive when property owners sit at the table — not when they’re asked to stand aside.

🤝 Negotiation vs. Mandate

Supporters of the threshold argued that giving landowners meaningful leverage supports fair-market negotiation, not obstruction.

“This brings everybody to the table… It’s a good middle ground.”

— Brett Moline, Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation

The view: real economic consent drives better deals and keeps rural economies strong. When private land is respected, markets work.

Industry leaders countered that Wyoming’s current model already encourages negotiation, and that the proposal could slow projects that would otherwise advance voluntarily.

“It’s not a hurdle for [landowners] to prevent getting to 66% approval.”

— Pete Obermueller, Petroleum Association of Wyoming

A core point emerged: landowners do organize, they do negotiate, and in Wyoming, cooperation has historically won out over coercion.

💨 CO₂ as Commodity, Not Command

Wyoming views CO₂ through an economic lens first.

Enhanced oil recovery isn’t theory here — it’s revenue, jobs, and asset longevity.

CO₂ boosts output from mature oil fields

It represents millions in tax revenue

Wyoming already has 300+ miles of CO₂ pipeline

Operators want to expand. The market wants to move molecules. But even in energy-friendly Wyoming, there is recognition that growth works best when property rights and individual choice remain intact.

🌾 The Western Principle: The Land Belongs to the Landowners

The most interesting comments weren’t ideological — they were cultural.

They reflected a frontier ethic:

Industry is welcome. But land stewardship starts at home.

Some lawmakers stressed support for market-driven CO₂ uses like EOR, while questioning large-scale sequestration mandates tied more to national climate programs than Wyoming economics.

One lawmaker put it plainly: not all pipelines serve the same type of value, and not every use case earns automatic access to private land.

These concerns weren’t anti-energy — they were pro-self-determination.

🛑 A Lesson in Process & Patience

A second eminent-domain proposal — aimed at limiting watershed districts — surfaced late in the hearing but was dismissed on procedural grounds.

Not because lawmakers opposed it in principle, but because policy deserves transparency and orderly debate, not surprise insertion.

That’s another market-based value:

Good governance protects clear rules and predictable outcomes.

Markets don’t function well when process shortcuts become habit — no matter who benefits.

At the hearing, Continental Resources — a major entrant expanding its CO₂ footprint in Wyoming — also weighed in. Their representative, Shelley Shelby, emphasized that the push for CO₂ transport in the state is coming from the oil and gas sector, not federal climate programs.

“We hate wind. We hate solar… It is actually oil and gas that is doing this, not some Green New Deal, Biden thing.”

Shelby’s message underscored the industry’s desire to lead its own carbon strategy, separate from federal policy and renewable-energy agendas.

However, on the landowner-consent proposal, Continental sided firmly with industry flexibility. Shelby opposed requiring a two-thirds landowner approval threshold, arguing it could slow or limit pipeline development.

In other words, while the company positioned itself against federal climate mandates, it also resisted adding new property-rights guardrails that would give landowners more formal leverage in negotiations. Lawmakers ultimately agreed, and the threshold proposal failed to advance.

Even in a state built on private land and private enterprise, energy development can sometimes move faster than the process designed to protect landowner rights.

🧭 A Defining Western Moment

Across the Plains and Rockies, similar questions are rising:

Where does private property end and public purpose begin?

Who defines “public use” in a carbon economy — the state, the market, or the landowner?

Can emerging industries earn rights instead of receiving them?

Wyoming’s answer, for now:

Energy growth and property rights are not mutually exclusive — and one shouldn’t be sacrificed for the other.

Projects that win trust don’t need to rely on power.

Markets that treat landowners as partners don’t need force.

And rural prosperity isn’t built through mandates — it’s built through voluntary exchange and respect for ownership.

The state didn’t close the door on CO₂ pipelines.

It simply kept the door open for the people whose land makes them possible.

🔚 Final Thought

Wyoming’s message to industry wasn’t “no.”

It was earn it.

That’s not resistance.

That’s the free market working the way the West prefers it:

Willing sellers. Willing buyers. Fair terms. No shortcuts.

The next chapter of CO₂ pipelines here won’t be shaped by pressure — it will be shaped by partnership.

And in Wyoming, that still matters.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Landman Release Date, Format & Where to Watch

Premieres: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Streaming platform: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Episode format: Weekly releases—no binge drop, one episode every Sunday

Season 1: Still available to stream for catch-up

DISCOUNT LINK FROM PARAMOUNT PLUS

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK