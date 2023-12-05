Wyoming Energy Authority Recommends Spending $37.5M on Six Energy Projects
The University of Wyoming's School of Energy Resources, and its partners, are advancing multiple CO2 capture and sequestration demonstration projects in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Energy Authority has recommended that Governor Mark Gordon award $37.5 million to support six energy projects, including coal-to-hydrogen and carbon capture proposals.
To finance the projects, Gov. Gordon would use $150 million of Wyoming taxpayer money that the Legislature established in 2022 and set aside for the governor to spend at his di…
