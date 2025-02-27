WY Rancher-Backed Solar Power Bill Loses Glimmer with Amendments
Rooftop solar advocates were jazzed about expanding the state’s net-metering credit system to ranches, churches and municipalities, but say amended version hits a sour note.
Cokeville area farmer Jason Thornock testified to lawmakers that the rising cost of electricity threatens his livelihood.
Family agricultural operations are “dealing with these monopolistic utilities — they’re monopolies,” Thornock said. “They hold tremendous po…
