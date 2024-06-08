Professional services and information solutions provider Wolters Kluwer announced today the launch of CCH Tagetik ESG & Sustainability for Carbon Emissions, a new solution aimed at supporting companies in managing and reporting Scope 1, 2, and 3 carbon emissions data.

The new solution was launched as part of Wolters Kluwers’ corporate performance unit CCH Tagetik’s ESG and sustainability customer offering. Unveiled in 2022, the offering included functionality aimed at helping companies to comply with sustainability standards and frameworks, such as the EU Taxonomy, GRI, and SASB, and to help embed ESG data into financial and operating plans.

With the new enhancements, the platform now adds pre-configured, carbon data management capabilities based on the GHG protocol, supporting emissions tracking, and accelerating compliance with reporting systems, including the EU’s CSRD, and the IFRS Foundation’s standards.

Key features of the new solution include automatic feeding of carbon emissions data into CSRD, IFRS, SASB and GRI reports, a pre-configured data model to take in data from multiple internal and external data sources, pre-loaded emissions factors to accelerate configuration and increase accuracy, dashboard and data visualization capabilities, and AI-powered intelligent narrative reporting.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance & ESG, Wolters Kluwer, said:

“Companies are seeking transformative technologies to enable them to meet growing ESG reporting needs and prepare for future requirements. Our new solution demonstrates our commitment to innovating to support finance leaders in managing disparate, non-financial data with the same rigor as applied to financial data.”

