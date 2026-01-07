Wars don’t distribute consequences evenly. They never have. Whether fought with tanks or trade routes, the outcome is always the same: some players gain leverage, others lose footing, and most absorb costs they never agreed to carry.

The sudden re-entry of Venezuelan oil into U.S. strategic and commercial conversations is not a market correction — it is a geopolitical event. It follows force, leverage, and power realignment, not supply-and-demand spreadsheets. And like every energy conflict before it, the effects ripple unevenly across producers, refiners, governments, and workers.

Here’s who stands to gain — and who pays the price — as this energy war unfolds.

THE WINNERS

U.S. Gulf Coast Refiners