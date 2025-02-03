The news comes about a week after President Trump issued an order blocking new leases and permits for onshore and offshore wind projects. (Photo by Sarah Vogelsong)

The developer behind a major New Jersey offshore wind farm said it will continue with the project even after its partner said Thursday it is withdrawing and writing off $1 billion in losses.

Atlantic Shores was in a 50-50 partnership with Shell New Energies to develop a combined 4,310 megawatts of offshore wind capacity in two areas roughly 8.4 miles off New Jersey’s coast. Shell said Thursday it is ending its involvement in the project.

“While we can’t comment on the views of shareholders, Atlantic Shores intends to continue progressing New Jersey’s first offshore wind project and our portfolio in compliance with our obligations to local, state and federal partners under existing leases and relevant permits,” Atlantic Shores said in a statement.

Shell’s withdrawal comes a little more than a week after President Donald Trump issued a presidential memorandum blocking new leases and permits for onshore and offshore wind projects.

Atlantic Shores South, set to generate 2,800 megawatts as early as 2028, is the only New Jersey offshore wind project still being developed to have obtained all of its federal approvals prior to that order.

Atlantic Shores North, intended to generate 1,510 megawatts, was expected to complete permitting in early 2027, though that timeline stands to be upended by Trump’s memorandum.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Phil Murphy declined to comment on the Shell news and noted only that Murphy has previously said he remains committed to advancing his administration’s environmental and clean energy priorities.

About 15 months ago, Danish wind giant Ørsted announced it would cease development of Ocean Wind 1 and 2, which were each set to generate 1,100 megawatts once completed. The Danish firm said inflation, interest rate hikes, and persistent post-pandemic supply chain issues had cut $2.8 billion from the project’s worth in the first nine months of 2023.

Nikita Biryukov is an award-winning reporter who covers state government and politics for the New Jersey Monitor, with a focus on fiscal issues and voting. He has reported from the capitol since 2018 and joined the Monitor at its launch in 2021. The Rutgers University graduate previously covered state government and politics for the New Jersey Globe. Before then he covered local government in New Brunswick as a freelancer for the Home News Tribune. You can reach him at nbiryukov@newjerseymonitor.com.

New Jersey Monitor is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

