Will there be Carbon Capture and Sequestration in National Parks?
USDA Forest Service proposes rule to facilitate carbon capture and sequestration permitting on national forest lands.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that would allow the agency to consider proposals for potential carbon capture and sequestration projects on national forests and grasslands.
This proposal would harmonize the framework between the federal government’s two largest land managers by aligni…
