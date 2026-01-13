David Roberts has been tracking geothermal long enough to recognize a familiar pattern: the hype cycle arrives, promises stack up, and most technologies stay stuck in the “interesting someday” phase. That’s why he made a simple deal years ago with Eavor, a company pursuing closed-loop geothermal: build a real plant, sell real heat and power, and then you can come on his Volts podcast.

Eavor just cashed that check.

In Germany, the company recently “flipped the switch” on a project that is designed to ultimately deliver 8.2 megawatts of electricity to the regional grid and 64 megawatts of heat into local district heating networks. For geothermal watchers, that’s a meaningful milestone—not because it’s the biggest plant on Earth, but because it’s an operational proof point for a specific idea: you can treat the subsurface like a giant radiator without pumping water into fractured rock or relying on naturally occurring hydrothermal reservoirs.

In a world where “geothermal” can mean everything from conventional steam fields to engineered fracture networks to microwave drilling dreams, Eavor is betting on a more controlled, more repeatable approach: keep the working fluid contained, build surface-area with drilling rather than fractures, and lean on oil-and-gas-style precision to make the underground heat exchanger a manufacturable asset.

The geothermal family tree—and where Eavor fits

Roberts frames the geothermal landscape in three tiers:

Conventional geothermal (hydrothermal): uses naturally occurring hot water and permeable rock—often in tectonically active regions.

Enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) : engineers permeability by creating fractures (often compared to oil and gas “fracking,” though the details vary), then circulates fluid through the reservoir.

Advanced geothermal: a grab-bag of approaches pushing beyond standard constraints—superhot rock, new drilling methods, novel working fluids, and, in Eavor’s case, closed-loop designs.

Closed-loop geothermal is exactly what it sounds like: the water (or other fluid) doesn’t flow out into the formation. Instead, it circulates through sealed wellbores, absorbs heat through the walls of the system, and returns to the surface. Think: a deep underground radiator loop, built at massive scale.

This choice comes with a glaring tradeoff Roberts calls out directly: if your fluid is sealed inside a pipe, you’ve just given up the wide “fan-out” contact area that conventional geothermal gets by letting fluid move through permeable hot rock. Less contact area generally means less heat transfer—unless you compensate.

Eavor compensates by doing two things: go deeper into hotter rock, and go longer—creating a large network of laterals to increase contact length and total surface area.

A radiator you can drill

The Germany project is the first time many listeners heard the geometry described in plain language, and it’s easy to see why it sticks. The system involves:

Two vertical wells drilled from a compact surface pad—an inlet well and an outlet well.

Drilling down roughly 2.8 miles to the target depth.

Turning into laterals and building a set of “loops” in the subsurface.

Connecting laterals toe-to-toe to create closed circulation paths.

Filling the sealed loop with water and letting it circulate.

But the most eye-catching part isn’t the shape—it’s what happens once it starts.

Eavor’s loop is designed to operate under a thermosyphon effect: once the system is primed, temperature-driven density differences move the fluid without continuous pumping. The company uses a small surface pump to start the circulation, but after that, the hot fluid rises and the cooler fluid sinks, maintaining flow.

Jeanine Vany, Eavor’s co-founder and EVP, calls this “black start capable.” If the grid goes down—storm, conflict, whatever—the loop keeps circulating because it doesn’t rely on ongoing electricity to push water through the system.

In energy terms, that’s a subtle but serious value proposition: dispatchable heat and potentially dispatchable power with a system that is physically bunkered underground and mechanically simple once built.

The “why” of closed-loop: social license, predictability, and operating costs

Vany’s case for closed-loop comes down to three themes: siting flexibility, risk reduction, and a long-life asset profile.

1) Geography-agnostic—within reason

Eavor’s pitch is that it can work in “average geothermal gradients,” not just in the best hydrothermal sweet spots. That doesn’t mean “anywhere on Earth.” Vany is clear there are exclusions: you don’t drill on top of a volcano, you avoid critically stressed geology, and you don’t chase faulted, highly active zones the way hydrothermal developers do.

In fact, Eavor prefers “boring” geology—stable areas, minimal faults—because it is not relying on permeability or natural fluid flow. That distinction matters.

2) Lower induced-seismicity risk

Because Eavor is not injecting fluids into the formation to create or expand fracture networks, the company argues it avoids the induced-seismicity concerns that can accompany reservoir stimulation. Mark Fitzgerald, Eavor’s CEO (new to the role, but with a long oil-and-gas background), emphasizes that their development approach doesn’t materially alter subsurface pressure regimes in the same way, and thus doesn’t carry the same seismicity profile.

3) Minimal water use and minimal “geothermal mess”

Traditional geothermal can involve produced brines, scaling, corrosion, water treatment, reinjection management, and ongoing pumping power. Eavor’s model aims to skip much of that by keeping the loop sealed.

In their Canadian pilot (“Eavor Lite”), Vany says the observed “leak-off” was on the order of a few cubic meters per day—described as a garden-hose-level leak—small enough to be managed by resealing. The system is designed for monitoring, and if leak-off is detected, additional sealant can be pumped down to restore integrity.

The larger point: Eavor wants geothermal to look less like “managing a reservoir forever” and more like “build it once, then operate it with low variable cost.”

Vany goes so far as to frame these as generational assets, claiming the subsurface radiator can operate on a 100-year time horizon, with thermal output that follows a predictable decline curve if operated within design limits.

The secret sauce is not magic—it’s precision drilling

At a certain point, the conversation moves from “cool concept” to “how in the world do you connect those wells?”

Directional drilling always carries uncertainty—Vany references the classic “ellipse of uncertainty,” where the drill bit’s exact position can drift within a tolerance window. In normal oil-and-gas development, one use of magnetic ranging is avoiding collisions between wells. Eavor flips that: it uses magnetic ranging to intentionally collide wellbores at depth and close the loop.

The story here is less sci-fi than it sounds. The concept is: one tool emits a magnetic signal, the other detects it, and drilling adjustments are made iteratively until the two well paths meet. Eavor says it first did this in Alberta at about a mile depth, and later in Germany at roughly three miles depth—connecting wellbores around 6.5 inches in diameter.

They’ve also advanced from slower wireline-conveyed workflows toward an active magnetic ranging tool integrated into the bottom-hole assembly, enabling faster downhole processing and reducing waiting time between adjustments.

For anyone who’s spent time around oil and gas operations, the broader takeaway is obvious: Eavor is building geothermal around a skill set North America already has in volume—drilling execution and iterative learning curves.

Sealing the laterals: “pseudo casing” as a geothermal enabling tech

Closed-loop only works if you can keep the system closed, especially in the lateral sections where conventional casing-and-cement approaches are more complex and expensive.

Eavor’s approach uses an alkali silicate-type sealant that is pumped downhole to penetrate pore spaces and harden—Vany compares it to grout. The company then pressure-tests to verify seal integrity. If needed, it can be resealed later via intervention.

The circulating fluid itself is plain fresh water, with corrosion inhibitors and biocides added to keep it clean and reduce fouling.

Notably, Vany pushes back on the idea of moving to exotic working fluids (like supercritical CO₂), at least for now. Her reasoning is practical: regulatory and social-license hurdles go up fast when you start putting non-water fluids underground. If the goal is scalable deployment, water keeps the runway clear.

Heat first, then power: the “beachhead” strategy

On the business side, Fitzgerald lays out Eavor’s near-term ladder:

District heating in Europe Partnerships/licensing rather than becoming a global developer Longer-term competition in electricity markets as costs fall

The Germany project sits in a market structure that fits Eavor’s strengths: European cities and regions often operate district heating networks—central heat sources feeding neighborhoods. Those systems want low-carbon, reliable heat, and geothermal heat can plug in as a replacement for coal, gas, biomass, or other sources.

Eavor argues it can already be competitive in that heat market, which matters because it’s an early commercial revenue path that doesn’t demand immediate parity with the lowest-cost electricity sources.

Heat-only projects also avoid a key inefficiency: turning heat into electricity typically captures only a fraction of the energy. If your immediate customer wants heat, you can sell more of what you produce.

When Eavor does produce electricity, it uses an Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC)—a common binary geothermal approach where hot water heats a working fluid with a lower boiling point, which then drives a turbine. Eavor describes this as largely off-the-shelf, not a major innovation focus relative to the subsurface loop.

The learning curve is the entire game

Fitzgerald, speaking as a veteran of unconventional development, essentially says: don’t underestimate repetition.

He offers a striking comparison: early unconventional wells once took 30–35 days; later, they were drilled in 5–6 days after years of optimization. In Germany, Eavor’s first lateral reportedly took over 100 days, while later laterals were drilled in roughly 20 days. That’s the first-of-a-kind penalty, and also the hint of what a learning curve could do to economics.

Their cost structure today is blunt: Vany says about 80% of capital cost is drilling. If drilling time and complexity drop, the entire project cost drops with it. That’s the lever.

They also discuss temperature limits of typical oil-and-gas directional tools (around 180°C) and how Eavor has addressed high-temperature drilling by keeping tools cool with insulated drill pipe—an inside-and-out insulation approach that allows cooler drilling fluid to reach the bit and tools at depth.

This is a very “oil and gas” solution: rather than invent a whole new class of tools, adapt the system around tool constraints so you can use existing supply chains.

Policy: geothermal’s strange moment of bipartisan interest—and uneven support

There’s a policy thread running through the conversation that’s worth separating from the tech.

Vany argues geothermal didn’t get the spotlight or direct support it deserved in earlier policy packages, but points to the value of tech-neutral tax credits and financing mechanisms—especially those that matter to scale-ups, such as grants and low-interest debt.

They also talk about closed-loop needing “equivalency” in the policy and regulatory narrative—meaning: if lawmakers and agencies are trying to accelerate “geothermal,” closed-loop should be explicitly recognized, not treated as an oddball.

One practical advantage they emphasize: compared to nuclear projects (especially SMRs), geothermal can move faster—Vany suggests roughly three to three-and-a-half years from early development to an operating module if permitting and market structures cooperate.

What “success” looks like from here

Eavor is not pitching itself as a single silver bullet that replaces everything. Fitzgerald is explicit: energy remains a mix, and geothermal’s share will be determined by cost and execution. But he’s also clear about the destination: closed-loop geothermal that is not only clean and reliable, but cost-competitive with major alternatives—wind, solar, gas, and even new nuclear.

In the near term, Eavor’s Germany switch-flip is less about megawatts and more about credibility. It gives closed-loop geothermal something it badly needs in every hype cycle: a real facility, a real product, and a story that’s not just “look what might be possible,” but “here’s what we built, and here’s why it matters.”

If the drilling learning curve holds, and if the district heating beachhead turns into repeatable deployments, closed-loop geothermal could graduate from “wacky advanced concept” to something much more disruptive: a standardized, low-footprint, long-life heat-and-power asset you can build in places that have never been considered “geothermal country.”

And in a world hungry for reliable energy that doesn’t require perfect geography, that’s a pretty compelling radiator.

