It started as a smart fix. The Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) provisions—tucked into the Inflation Reduction Act—were designed to break America’s dependence on Chinese clean-energy supply chains and jump-start domestic manufacturing. But in a recent Volts podcast episode, host David Roberts uncovers how a new Republican budget plan threatens to gut the policy’s original intent and derail billions in clean-energy investment.

With two guests who helped shape the FEOC framework, Roberts takes listeners deep inside the mechanics of U.S. energy manufacturing policy—and reveals how political tinkering could turn a strategic advantage into a costly own goal.

Host : David Roberts — veteran energy journalist and founder of Volts, a subscriber-supported podcast and newsletter offering deep dives into climate and energy policy.

Guests : Jake Higdon — Senior advisor on manufacturing at the Department of Energy (DOE), involved in drafting the original FEOC standards. Isabel Munilla — Deputy secretary for critical minerals at DOE, co-architect of the FEOC provisions.



Together, they bring rare, firsthand knowledge of how the policy was built—and how it’s now being unraveled.

Takeaway One: FEOC Was Never Meant to Be a Blunt Instrument

The original FEOC rules were crafted as a balance: strict enough to ensure U.S. supply-chain security, but flexible enough to allow global trade and cooperation. Contrary to some critics’ claims, it wasn’t about isolationism—it was about resilience.

Context: The DOE team knew China’s dominance in solar, battery, and EV supply chains posed risks. FEOC was designed to protect tax incentives for companies sourcing components domestically or from allies, while phasing in stricter standards over time.

Takeaway Two: New GOP Rules Could Make Compliance Impossible

The Republican budget overhaul slaps on broader, vaguer restrictions—extending FEOC criteria to nearly every subcomponent, often with unclear definitions. This, the guests warn, could leave nearly every U.S. manufacturer ineligible for clean-energy tax credits.

Context: Instead of fostering new plants and jobs, the rules could scare off investment altogether—ironically giving China an even firmer grip on the supply chain.

Takeaway Three: Unintended Consequences Could Stall the Clean-Energy Transition

By making the rules unworkable, the revised FEOC could halt new manufacturing projects, wipe out planned jobs, and undermine U.S. climate targets. What began as a carrot to attract investment risks becoming a bureaucratic brick wall

Context: Roberts and his guests frame this as a case study in policy fragility—how even well-crafted laws can collapse under partisan pressure and legislative overreach.

Other Noteworthy Points

Roberts excels at translating policy jargon into plain English without losing nuance.

Higdon and Munilla’s insider perspective adds credibility—and a touch of frustration—rarely heard in public forums.

The conversation avoids alarmism, relying instead on clear examples of how specific supply-chain projects could be impacted.

There’s a deep irony in the political positioning: lawmakers who champion U.S. manufacturing could be passing rules that wipe it out.

Volts continues to model how energy journalism can go beyond headlines into meaningful, solution-oriented discussion.

Click here for Volt’s Podcast episode

Closing Thoughts

The Volts episode “What the FEOC?” is essential listening for anyone navigating the intersection of clean energy, manufacturing, and politics. Roberts brings together two architects of a landmark policy at the very moment it’s being dismantled, giving listeners a real-time glimpse into the stakes for America’s industrial future.

It’s a reminder that in energy policy—as in engineering—the design is only as strong as the forces it can withstand. And right now, FEOC’s structure is under serious strain.

