In this Volts episode, David Roberts finally tackles the topic listeners have been bugging him about for years: balcony solar, or Balkonkraftwerk as Germany calls it. His guest is Cora Stryker, co-founder of Bright Saver, a nonprofit pushing “plug-in solar” in the US.

What follows is a surprisingly concrete, hopeful hour about a technology that’s technically simple—a panel, a microinverter, and a plug—but regulatory-complicated. It’s also one of the clearest conversations to date on how small, cheap, visible clean-energy devices can punch way above their wattage in culture and politics.

Overview of Guests & Topics

Roberts opens by framing balcony solar as Europe’s “good drug”: a single solar panel you can buy at a hardware store, plug into a standard outlet, hang off a balcony railing, and start shaving your power bill. In Germany, there are an estimated 4 million systems deployed, driven by renters and DIYers rather than big installers.

Stryker walks through the basics:

The hardware: standard PV panel + special microinverter that safely syncs with a home’s AC and can plug into a wall outlet. The magic is in the inverter, not the panel.

The German policy sequence : 2019: Creation of a new class of tiny systems exempt from full interconnection. 2022: Rules protecting renters from landlords blocking installations.

Together, those two moves unlocked the boom.

The US situation : outside Utah, a single plug-in panel is treated like a full rooftop system, triggering the same interconnection process and, often, extra “backfeed prevention” hardware at the breaker box. That roughly doubles the cost and kills the spontaneity.

Utah as proof of concept: Representative Raymond Ward’s bill creates a new legal category for systems up to 1,200 W, exempts them from interconnection and net metering, allows self-install, and shields utilities from liability. Now Costco is selling kits in Utah.

From there the conversation branches into safety, standards (UL and National Electric Code), economics, state-by-state politics, and the larger cultural significance of letting millions of renters literally plug into the energy transition.

Three Main Takeaways

1. Balcony solar is technically simple but policy-heavy

One of the episode’s strengths is how clearly it separates technology from regulation. Technically, plug-in solar is straightforward: a standard panel, a microinverter certified under UL 1741 (with anti-islanding capability), and a plug. Stryker emphasizes that the panels themselves are nothing exotic—people in Europe are literally buying them used at hardware stores.

The complexity comes from legacy rules written for much larger systems. In most US states, even a single plug-in panel is supposed to go through a full utility interconnection process designed for 5–20 kW rooftop arrays. If a consumer wants to stay “invisible” to the utility, they currently need an extra piece of hardware at the breaker box to ensure no backfeed to the grid—plus a licensed electrician to install it. That workaround pushes costs to about $3/W, on par with rooftop solar but totally out of step with the plug-and-play DIY spirit.

The show is at its best when Roberts leans into the apparent absurdity: having to do rooftop-level paperwork for “a laptop-priced” panel on your balcony. That tension—between small physical scale and oversized bureaucracy—is the heart of the story.

2. Utah offers a replicable blueprint—and a cost collapse path

The Utah law is presented as a model statute:

Creates a new category of small plug-in systems (up to 1,200 W).

Exempts them from interconnection (and therefore net metering).

Explicitly allows self-installation.

Includes utility liability release, which helped get the incumbent on board.

Because of those choices, Utah consumers can now buy a simple kit—panel + microinverter, no breaker-box hardware, no electrician—and literally plug it in. Stryker notes kits around 800 W are selling for roughly $1,000 in Utah, with no subsidies.

The more speculative but intriguing part of the episode is Bright Saver’s “five-state” theory of change. After talking with major European manufacturers, Stryker says they need a minimum addressable market (roughly five states, or a couple big ones plus a few smaller) before they invest seriously in US-specific product lines and marketing. If that threshold is hit:

The market can move from today’s ~$3/W “clunky workaround” systems to about $1.50/W immediately in reform states (simply by dropping the extra hardware + electrician).

Over time, as manufacturers chase volume and competition kicks in, Stryker’s modeling suggests the price could trend toward $0.50/W—with no tax credits or subsidies.

That cost trajectory would shrink payback periods from 8–10 years in today’s workaround markets to around 4 years after reforms, and potentially 3 years nationally by the early 2030s. For a single, visible household appliance, that’s fast enough to feel more like “cheap gear” than an investment. It’s a compelling economic narrative—and one the episode explains in plain language.

3. The bigger story is cultural and political, not just kilowatt-hours

Roberts and Stryker repeatedly circle back to the idea that balcony solar’s impact is less about total megawatt-hours and more about who gets to participate and what energy feels like.

For renters, low- to moderate-income households, and people in dense buildings, rooftop solar and many community-solar models have been out of reach. A $1,000 kit with a three- to four-year payback and no contractor visit is a very different offer—especially when you see your neighbor’s panel hanging from their railing.

Politically, Stryker argues this is rare cross-spectrum catnip:

For the right: deregulation, self-reliance, “do what you want in your backyard,” prepper-adjacent resilience.

For the left: climate action, democratized access, renter inclusion.

For utilities: essentially free energy, since exempt systems don’t get net metering and produce trivial amounts of backfeed at scale.

The projection that by 2035, plug-in solar could be in 24 million households, serving about 60 million people (roughly one in six Americans), feels bold but grounded in Germany’s trajectory and the economics they discuss. More importantly, those millions of tiny systems create a visual fabric—panels on balconies, fences, sheds—that makes clean energy as everyday as an outdoor grill. Roberts calls that “worth a million arguments,” and he’s right. For an audience that thinks in terms of markets and policy, this episode does a nice job reminding listeners that perception and culture are part of the energy system too.

Other Topics of Note

Safety & Standards

The episode doesn’t duck the geeky stuff. Roberts walks through breaker masking, GFCI outlets, UL certifications, and the National Electric Code. Stryker’s team sees safety as manageable at low wattages—especially with caps like 800 W in Germany or 1,200 W in Utah—and emphasizes a decade-long, incident-free record in Europe. A forthcoming safety memo from Bright Saver’s “dream team” of experts is teased, promising more detail on household, lineworker, and grid-stability risk.

UL & NEC “gray zones”

There’s an interesting section on how UL is still finalizing a system-level standard for these devices, while Utah relies on component-level certifications (panels and inverters) and treats the system as an appliance. Likewise, Stryker’s view is that NEC governs house wiring, not plug-in appliances; balcony solar should be regulated like a hairdryer, not a rooftop system. For policy and utility professionals, this is a useful window into how standards bodies can quietly slow—or accelerate—adoption.

Batteries & Resilience

Although Bright Saver’s modeling focuses on battery-free systems, Utah kits are already being sold with optional batteries, giving consumers a taste of resilience without going full off-grid. Roberts rightly notes that from a utility perspective, more storage tends to reduce any residual backfeed concerns, even if the legislation itself shouldn’t hard-code technical details.

Bright Saver’s Role

Stryker is candid about the nonprofit’s unusual position as both advocate and small-scale seller. They sell units now to make the tech visible in communities and generate revenue to support policy work, but she’s clear that the endgame is to “put ourselves out of a job” once big manufacturers and retailers flood the space. That framing should resonate with listeners wary of permanent intermediary “solutions.”

Statehouse Momentum

By the end of the episode, we learn Utah is just the beginning. Stryker says there are five states with public bills, another five with drafted-but-not-yet-filed legislation, and a total of 30+ states actively considering it. The phrase “boulder rolling downhill” doesn’t feel like hyperbole; if even a fraction of that interest converts, balcony solar becomes one of the fastest-moving clean-energy policy stories in the country.

Conclusion

For a This Week In Energy audience, this Volts episode does several important things well:

It demystifies plug-in solar hardware without getting lost in acronyms.

It connects dots between German DIY culture, Utah’s quiet policy experiment, and a broader US market opportunity that doesn’t depend on subsidies.

It highlights a genuinely inclusive pathway for renters and low-income households to participate in the energy transition.

If there’s a critique, it’s that we get relatively little from utilities themselves—beyond Utah’s cooperative stance—and not much on equity guardrails (e.g., ensuring cheap devices aren’t just another toy for already-advantaged households). Those would be natural follow-up episodes.

Overall, though, “What is the deal with balcony solar?” is the kind of episode that can shift how energy folks think about scale. It reminds us that the future isn’t only measured in gigawatts and transmission corridors; sometimes it’s a single 800-watt panel on a balcony, a Costco pallet in Utah, and a neighbor telling you, “Yeah, my bill dropped and I plugged it in myself.”

For policymakers, developers, and utilities tracking distributed energy, this conversation is a signal: plug-in solar is coming—and the question isn’t whether to allow it, but how to shape the rules so millions of tiny decisions add up to something big.

