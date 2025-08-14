Welspun Corp CEO Vipul Mathur (right) announces a $150 million new pipebuilding facility that will create 175 new jobs in Little Rock at a press conference at the Arkansas Capitol on Monday, August 11, 2025. From left: Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Commerce Secretary Hugh McDonald and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. (Tess Vrbin/Arkansas Advocate)

International pipe fabricator Welspun Corp. will open a new facility in Little Rock by next year, a nearly $150 million investment that will create 175 new jobs, CEO Vipul Mathur and state officials said Monday.

Welspun has operated a pipe and coating plant at the Port of Little Rock since 2007, and Monday’s announcement is the company’s second expansion since Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders took office in 2023. In October 2024, the company announced a $100 million investment to add 175 jobs to its plant on the Arkansas River and increase the variety of its pipe production, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

Mathur said the new facility will be up and running by this time next year, and he called the project “one of the most unique facilities in the country.”

“Under one roof, we will be covering just about every single diameter of pipe that is going to be used,” Mathur said. “It is a one-stop solution.”

Welspun’s products primarily serve the energy industry, including oil, gas and data centers. The company is headquartered in India and is part Welspun World, an international conglomerate. Welspun Corp. expanded into plastics and building materials in 2023, according to its website.

The pipe maker has a corporate office in Houston, but Little Rock is where Welspun has put its “maximum investment” globally, Mathur said.

At a press conference in Sanders’ Capitol conference room, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde both praised Welspun’s decision to expand, calling it a good sign for Little Rock and Pulaski County’s economy.

“Today is an example of strategic recruitment of a bold company, the ability for the community to retain said company, and now continuous expansion,” Scott said. “That expansion is because of our teamwork, state, local and community, to ensure that we not only have the workers but that we provide exceptional customer service to business owners.”

Sanders called Arkansas “the most hospitable state” for business growth, touting her trade mission to Israel and the United Arab Emirates last week. The trip focused on business relationships between Arkansas and Middle Eastern companies, particularly in the defense and aerospace industries. Sanders signed a nonbinding economic development agreement with Israel’s National Technological Innovation Authority last week.

Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald said Monday that what draws businesses to the state includes “great workforce development efforts,” “common-sense public policy” and lower taxes than other states, McDonald said.

Arkansas lawmakers and Sanders have lowered income taxes three times since April 2023.

Sanders also touted a streamlined “regulatory timeline for new energy assets” at Monday’s press conference. The Arkansas Public Service Commission must approve a strategic energy investment within six months of application, according to the Generating Arkansas Jobs Act of 2025. The approval process previously had been 12 to 18 months.

Tess Vrbin came to the Advocate from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, where she reported on low-income housing and tenants' rights, and won awards for her coverage of 2021 flooding and tornado damage in rural Arkansas. She previously covered local government for The Commercial Dispatch in Mississippi and state government for the Columbia Daily Tribune in Missouri.

Arkansas Advocate is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

