Part 3 — Weather vs Narrative: Storms, Heat, Fire & Sea Level

If you only watch cable news, weather is now a morality play: storms as judgment, heat waves as character failures, cold snaps as anomalies to be memory-holed.

But weather is not ideology.

Weather is physics over geography — layered with chance, cycles, and regional variability.

The DOE’s climate review does something rare in 2025:

it treats weather like a measurement problem, not a referendum on human virtue.

The report affirms warming influence from greenhouse gases — and then does what responsible science should: it examines the record instead of dramatizing it.

And here’s what the data actually shows across U.S. observations:

Hurricanes : no upward trend in landfall frequency

Tornadoes : no upward trend; stronger systems fluctuate

Droughts : regionally varied cycles, not monotonic worsening

Floods : mixed trends, often tied to land-use changes more than climate signals

Wildfires : area burned influenced heavily by management, fuel load, ignition sources, and development patterns

Heatwaves : observed increases in some regions; heat records rising — cold extremes declining

Sea level: rising over the century, with large regional variation and no panic-grade acceleration signal in many U.S. tide gauges

These statements aren’t ideology.

They are DOE-referenced data.

They do not dismiss climate influence — they contextualize it.

Because science without context is marketing.

🌪️ Storms: Headlines ≠ History

The DOE review echoes peer-reviewed literature: storm data is complex but not obedient to narrative.

Hurricanes are a useful example. The data shows:

More observed hurricanes overall due to better monitoring

No long-term trend in U.S. landfalls

Damage trends mostly track coastal development & asset value, not storm energy

If you pave coastlines, insure billion-dollar structures in surge zones, and build condos on barrier islands, losses rise — even if storms don’t.

Physics + economics = reality.

🌩️ Tornadoes: Signals in Noise

Tornado counts look scarier today because radar sees more of them. Weak tornado detection improved drastically.

A storm chaser from the 1980s would call today’s EF-0 count “everyday wind.”

It’s not climate hysteria to acknowledge storms happen. It’s not denial to note detection bias exists.

Better sensors don’t necessarily mean worse storms.

🔥 Wildfire: A Fuel and Policy Story (Not a Movie Plot)

The DOE review points out something forest managers have said for decades:

Fire risk = fuel + ignition + wind + management

Temperature plays a role, but policy and fuel loads matter more

Western forests were suppressed for political optics; now fuel-choked landscapes burn hotter.

Climate didn’t pour the gasoline.

Policy did.

California’s fire history is a record of unintended consequences, not planetary vengeance.

💧 Droughts & Floods: Geography Always Wins

Cycles matter. ENSO, PDO, AMO — alphabet soup for coastal elites, but daily reality for farmers, ranchers, reservoir engineers, and barge operators.

Droughts and floods come in sequences, not slogans.

Record corn yields and Mississippi barge closures have happened in the same decade.

The DOE calls this variability, not apocalypse.

Water systems fail when planners ignore cycles — not when clouds ignore press conferences.

🌡️ Heat and Cold: Asymmetry Matters

Yes, we have observed warming.

Yes, heat events increase in some regions.

No, that does not automatically convert the United States into a cinematic inferno.

Context matters:

Warm nights rise faster than hot days

Heat-related mortality trends are flattened by AC, infrastructure, and adaptation

Cold events declining reduces winter mortality vastly more than heat rise increases summer harm

The biggest climate-linked life-saver in the last 50 years?

Reliable heating & electricity, not hashtags.

Energy poverty kills. Reliability saves.

🌊 Sea Level — A Ruler, Not a Siren

Global sea level has risen — steady, measurable, long-term trend.

But panic isn’t data.

Real takeaways:

Rise rate ~3 mm/year on average

Regional variation can be bigger than the trend

Local land subsidence often exceeds ocean rise

No evidence of catastrophic acceleration in U.S. tide gauge records

Good policy builds infrastructure, prepares coasts, and respects physics.

Bad policy pretends yelling at pipelines changes gravity and salinity.

🎚️ Confidence vs. Certainty

The DOE report’s posture is not denial.

It is adult supervision.

High confidence:

GHGs influence heat retention

Warming observed

Moderate confidence:

Magnitude & feedback ranges

Low confidence:

Extreme-event forecasting accuracy

Social cost precision decades out

Narrative activists invert that hierarchy — because fear mobilizes attention, not understanding.

But farmers, grid operators, insurers, and engineers need truth, not adrenaline.

🧭 Where This Leaves Us

Weather is real.

Climate influence is real.

Uncertainty is real.

Human adaptation is real.

Markets respond faster than mandates.

Weather does not obey narratives.

And the people most qualified to talk about weather are the ones who work outside in it — not the ones who tweet during storms from conference ballrooms.

Next, we leave storms and seasons and move into the place where climate rhetoric hits pocketbooks, supply chains, and competitiveness:

Up Next

Part 4 — Economics, Energy, and the Social Cost of Carbon

Where we explore whether climate economics is a tool for planning… or a pricing gun for political preference.

Part 1: The Physics, the Data, and the Models

Part 2 — Land, Water, and Food: America’s Climate Ground Truth

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Landman Release Date, Format & Where to Watch

Premieres: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Streaming platform: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Episode format: Weekly releases—no binge drop, one episode every Sunday

Season 1: Still available to stream for catch-up

DISCOUNT LINK FROM PARAMOUNT PLUS

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK