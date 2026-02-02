ThisWeekInEnergy.media

ThisWeekInEnergy.media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
4m

Really sharp analogy here. The part about forecasters making predictions knowing theyll be wrong but staying confident anyway is exactly the exec presence problem nobody talks about. Most leaders wait for perfect data before deciding, which is basically deciding not to decide. I've seen teams grind to a halt becuase nobody wanted to be the one who got the forecast wrong, when the bigger miss was not forecasting at all.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Content Creation Studios 🌳 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture