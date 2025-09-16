Community organizer Isabel Penman speaks out against the Montezuma Norcal Carbon Sequestration Hub at a rally in Fairfield on Tuesday. Photo: Gretchen Smail.

On Tuesday, dozens gathered in downtown Fairfield to oppose the Montezuma NorCal Carbon Sequestration Hub, a proposal that includes a 45-mile carbon dioxide pipeline crossing Solano County. Community members, health professionals, scientists, and environmental groups asked Solano County officials to reject permit applications for a test well and to block the project altogether.

The Montezuma Carbon LLC project would transport carbon dioxide emissions from sources like the Richmond Chevron refinery and Benicia Valero refinery through a pipeline that spans the Carquinez Strait, then inject the CO₂ over a mile underground in wetlands near Collinsville. If built at full scale, the project aims to store about one million tons of CO₂ per year for 40 years.

The project is currently awaiting a permit from Solano County to build a test well.

Voices from the Rally

Isabel Penman, an organizer with Food & Water Watch, opened the rally with a direct charge:

“For too long, Solano County has been used as a dumping ground for fossil fuel pollution. Today, we are standing up together to say no to carbon dioxide pipelines in the bay and in our backyards.”

Aundi Mevoli, Staff Scientist and Field Investigator with San Francisco Baykeeper, challenged the premise that carbon capture is the best path forward:

“It’s absolutely greenwashing … There are strategies right now, like solar and wind, that are not being supported because the money is being funneled into carbon capture projects.”

Benicia resident Kathy Kerridge emphasized the personal stakes:

“I have lived in Benicia for 40 years … The proposed Montezuma carbon dumping project could have a profoundly negative impact on our area.”

Dr. Bonnie Hamilton, a pediatrician with San Francisco Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility, framed the risks in urgent health terms:

“Putting CO2 pipelines in our communities puts us at major risk of potential CO2 leaks. Pipeline ruptures could release massive amounts of hazardous concentrated CO2 into our air. This could literally suffocate people, stall cars and block emergency responders.”

Proponents Speak Up

On the other side, Jim Levine, Managing Partner of Montezuma Carbon LLC, defended the proposal as part of a broader effort to reduce emissions. He noted the test well permit application is expected to move forward, and insisted that design standards—like submerged pipeline sections and continuous monitoring—would mitigate many risks.

Levine also argued that while other clean energy sources like solar and wind are important, they don’t solve all parts of the climate challenge. He said collecting emissions from refineries while they are still operating is essential.

Key Concerns at the Heart of the Opposition

Opponents at the rally highlighted several overlapping concerns:

Environmental Risks: The proposed wetlands near Collinsville include sensitive ecosystems. Construction and potential leaks could disrupt habitats, water quality, and wildlife.

Public Health Risks: Critics cited incidents like a 2020 CO₂ pipeline rupture in rural Mississippi, which led to community evacuations and hospitalizations. They warn that dense CO₂ gas can displace oxygen and pose serious breathing hazards.

Equity & Environmental Justice: Communities like South Vallejo already experience higher pollution and health burdens. Rally speakers said that these proposed CO₂ pipelines compound long-standing disparities.

Policy & Fiscal Priorities: Some see the project as benefiting oil refinery operators more than local communities, or as diverting resources away from renewable energy and natural carbon-sequestration methods like wetland restoration.

What Happens Next

Solano County must decide whether to approve the permit for the test well—an early but crucial step toward full project development.

The CACTI coalition (Communities Against Carbon Transport & Injection) has called on the Solano Board of Supervisors to reject the Montezuma permit applications and to uphold the state’s moratorium on CO₂ pipelines.

State legislators are considering bills that would lift California’s current moratorium on CO₂ pipelines. Many opposition groups argue that removing that legal protection would weaken communities’ ability to block or regulate projects near them.

Why the Stakes Are High

If approved, the Montezuma pipeline would mark the first project of its kind in the Bay Area. The stakes are more than environmental; they involve community safety, autonomy, and how the region balances climate mitigation with local health and justice.

Rallying speakers argued that real, sustainable solutions—expanding wetland buffers, strengthening clean energy, investing in restoration—should not be sidelined in favor of technological fixes whose long-term impacts are uncertain. As one participant put it, solutions “should not rely on pollution and extraction.”

Conclusion

The Fairfield rally showed that community opposition to the Montezuma NorCal Carbon Sequestration Hub is not only about rejecting a pipeline, but about demanding a voice and agency in how climate policy gets built. With permits still pending and legislative changes in the balance, it remains to be seen whether Solano County will grant the permits or whether community pressure will tip the scales. Either way, the debate has underscored that in the age of climate crisis, local consent and health cannot be afterthoughts.

