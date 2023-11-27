Viking Carbon Capture Project Moves Forward
The Viking CCS pipeline will take captured carbon from the Immingham industrial area, and transport it for 55km to the site of the former Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal (TGT).
The proposed Viking carbon capture and storage (CCS) project has moved forward with developer Harbour Energy announcing that the Planning Inspectorate has accepted for examination its application to build the onshore CO2 transportation pipeline.
It represents the next stage in the process to acquiring a Development Consent Order (DCO) for the pipeline, a…
