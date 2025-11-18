Vernon Parish, Louisiana, delivered one of the most dramatic energy-policy reversals of the year this week, voting to oppose carbon-capture and sequestration (CCS) after previously signaling support for industry projects tied to CO₂ storage.

The shift didn’t happen quietly — it came after a flood of public comments, community pressure, and months of whiplash-inducing policy changes.

According to local reporting, the Vernon Parish Police Jury received 109 public comments, with 101 urging opposition to CCS projects. That overwhelming ratio pushed the Jury to reverse its September resolution that had supported economic development whether tied to CCS or not.

The vote marks the third major position change in roughly a year.

• 2024: The Jury opposed CCS and asked the state to pause permitting.

• September 2025: The Jury rescinded those limits and adopted a pro-industry stance.

• November 2025: The Jury reversed again — this time siding firmly with CCS opponents.

This isn’t just a local political tussle—it’s an on-the-ground snapshot of the national debate around CCS. Louisiana is one of America’s CCS flashpoints because of its geology, industrial corridor, and billions in potential 45Q-driven investment. But CCS is still a community-trust technology, and Vernon Parish shows what happens when trust isn’t there.

At the center of the parish debate is the economic promise pitched by companies seeking CCS-enabled industrial growth — including estimates of up to $10 million annually flowing into local public institutions based on CO₂ injection volumes. But residents pushed back, raising safety concerns, property-rights questions, long-term liability worries, and skepticism about whether CCS would truly benefit the people who live there.

The broader energy-sector takeaway is simple:

CCS may be technically ready, but politically fragile.

And nowhere is that fragility clearer than in rural parishes and counties where land use, legacy industries, and economic uncertainty collide.

Vernon Parish now joins a growing list of local governments across the country reevaluating their stance on carbon pipelines and sequestration wells. For the Gulf South — where CCS investment is expected to be one of the defining economic stories of the next decade — this reversal will be watched closely by policymakers, developers, landowners, and neighboring parishes.

The Jury’s president perhaps summed up the situation best: communities are weighing “the risk against the benefit or the economic impact that also could come with that risk.”

This week, Vernon Parish decided the risk wasn’t worth it.

