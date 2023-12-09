Utah Geological Survey Joins New Collaborative Partnership to Research CCUS
In the past, Utah and the UGS have played a key role in three large-scale CCUS projects funded by the Department of Energy.
The Utah Geological Survey (UGS) has joined a new collaborative partnership to research Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS), a process being developed to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere.
Carbon dioxide is a natural and essential component of the atmosphere, but also a greenhouse gas causing global warming and …
