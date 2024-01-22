US Pipeline Boom Outpaces Safety Agency's Resources, Sparking Safety Concerns
Fueled by major infrastructure laws and climate incentives, the pipeline network has expanded rapidly in recent years, with experts predicting an upward trend in the future.
As thousands of miles of new pipelines cross the nation, carrying fuels and capturing carbon dioxide, concerns are mounting about the ability of a cash-strapped federal agency to ensure their safety.
The Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) faces a growing workload while its budget and staffing lag behind, raising questions abo…
