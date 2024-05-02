U.S. Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Decreased by 3% in 2023
Over 80% of the emissions reductions occurred in the electric power sector, caused largely by decreased coal-fired electricity generation.
Based on analysis in the most recent U.S. Energy-Related Carbon Dioxide Emissions report, U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions decreased by 3%, about 134 million metric tons (MMmt), in 2023.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), more than 80% of the emissions reductions occurred in the electric power sector, caused largely by decrea…
