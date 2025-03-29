Michigan State University announced this week that the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science, or DOE-SC, approved the construction of a $48.5 million project to improve studies of neutron-rich isotopes.

Housed on MSU’s East Lansing campus, the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, or FRIB, has received more than $1.5 billion from the DOE-SC, the university said in a news release, leading to discoveries in nuclear physics and furthering research in medicine, national security, materials science and industry. It officially began operations in 2022.

With this new investment construction of a High-Transmission Beam Line, or HTBL, will commence with the expectation it will be completed in April 2030. The HTBL will aid in the High Rigidity Spectrometer project, which aims to allow scientists to examine neutron-rich isotopes normally only created when stars collide or explode.

The new beam line is crucial to future experiments at FRIB, the facility’s Laboratory Director Thomas Glasmacher said in a news release Wednesday.

“HTBL will greatly expand FRIB’s scientific reach, enabling groundbreaking discoveries in nuclear physics,” Glasmacher said. “HTBL is made possible by the continued support of the federal government and the American public, whose investment in basic research infrastructure is vital to advancing knowledge for American competitiveness. We are deeply grateful for their commitment to scientific excellence and the future of discovery science.”

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm poses with FRIB Director Thomas Glasmacher, MSU President Samuel L. Stanley, Jr., MSU Board of Trustees Chair Dianne Byrum and federal lawmakers at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for MSU’s Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, May 2, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins

FRIB employs 565 employees, 153 graduate students, and 134 undergraduate students, according to the university.

As one of 71 American research universities in the Association of American Universities, with research efforts in nuclear physics, food systems, environmental science and more, MSU has committed to reach $1 billion in annual research expenditures by 2030. The university’s Strategic Plan outlines the financial commitment as a dedication for the “common good” to produce research to address issues in society across sectors.

Anna Liz Nichols covers government and statewide issues, including criminal justice, environmental issues, education and domestic and sexual violence. Anna is a former state government reporter for The Associated Press and most recently was a reporter for the Detroit News. Anna is a graduate of Michigan State University.

Michigan Advance is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

