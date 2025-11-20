The University of Rhode Island is taking a multi-pronged approach in its efforts to work toward net-zero carbon emissions—including looking to sources of renewable energy. One of those energy sources, geothermal, will be implemented in URI’s new Ocean Frontiers Building on the Narragansett Bay Campus.

As part of the Bay Campus’ revitalization project, geothermal energy will be used to heat and cool the new Ocean Frontiers Building. The building will replace the 55-year-old Horn Laboratory with modern environmentally controlled labs to support advanced scientific instruments.

“Geothermal systems reduce reliance on fossil fuels, lower greenhouse gas emissions, stimulate the green economy, and provide long-term savings related to operating and lifecycle replacement costs,” said Seth Pilotte, construction projects manager at the Narragansett Bay Campus.

Geothermal resources are reservoirs of hot water that exist at varying temperatures and depths below the earth’s surface. Wells can be drilled into underground reservoirs to tap steam and very hot water that can be brought to the surface for use in a variety of applications, including heating and cooling, or to generate electricity.

The state-of-the-art geothermal system on the Narragansett Bay Campus is expected to reduce energy use by 30–60% for heating and up to 50% for cooling. Once installed, these systems have minimal maintenance needs and significantly lower utility bills, often paying for themselves in 5–10 years.

A 44-hour thermal conductivity test was conducted with a supporting generator for power.

Discussions about using geothermal energy began in March 2024 within the URI Facilities Group. The decision was made to drill an 850-foot-deep geothermal test well to provide data that will inform the cost eﬀectiveness and overall feasibility of utilizing geothermal energy on the campus. The testing occurred March 3–5 of this year.

The planning and testing were funded by a $100,000 grant from PPL Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based energy company composed of Rhode Island Energy, LG&E, Kentucky Utilities, and PPL Electric Utilities, which serves 3.5 million customers in four states. The drilling and testing accounted for 90% of the cost due to the mobilization of the drill rig and testing equipment, as well as ensuring compliance with environmental and safety regulations. Engineering, calculations, and reporting accounted for the remaining 10% of expenses. Christopher Baxter, a professor of ocean engineering at URI and professor/chair of URI’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, served as the principal investigator.

In June 2024, URI and PPL Corporation announced a strategic partnership to propel important research in renewable energy, energy alternatives, and sustainability. The PPL Foundation also launched the $100,000 Brighter Futures scholarship at URI that supports URI students passionate about clean energy and sustainability. Rhode Island Energy and PPL selected URI as a strategic partner to address research in offshore renewable energy, climate change, grid decarbonization, nuclear technology advancement, and carbon capture.

“Our partnership with PPL enabled us to perform the necessary geothermal research and testing,” said David Palazzetti, senior director of URI Facilities Operations. “With support from URI leadership, we are now able to install an HVAC system that will provide an excellent return on investment and savings on operational costs, while also helping the University reduce its environmental impact.”

A specialized drill rig was used to core the bore hole through 10 feet of surface clay and approximately 800 feet of bedrock using the mud-to-air technique. Mud-to-air drilling is a hybrid rotary method that transitions from mud rotary to air rotary drilling as subsurface conditions change. It’s a tactical choice in geotechnical, environmental, and water well projects where formations vary in stability and hardness.

One of the challenges was accessing the location for the test.

“Access to the site was difficult due to the small width of the roadways and steep elevation changes at the east side of the quad,” said Pilotte. “Additionally, there is heavy pedestrian traffic in the vicinity, with people making their way across the campus. The only feasible access for the drill rig was through the Ocean Robotics Laboratory construction site, which required another level of coordination with the contractor and project manager.”

Extra care was taken to ensure the spoils—which are excavated slurry consisting of drilled rock and fluid from the test—were contained and removed to prevent any infiltration within the campus stormwater system and the Narragansett Bay.

When testing was completed, the site was fully restored, and the test was deemed a success.

“The results of the investigation were that the geology possesses excellent thermal conductivity characteristics and good drilling conditions, yielding a high rate of production, making it feasible to design and implement a geothermal system at this location,” said Pilotte.

When complete, the Ocean Frontiers Building will serve as a home for researchers in URI’s Graduate School of Oceanography, housing dedicated office, laboratory, and classroom space. The building is slated to open in the Fall 2028.

The design of the geothermal system could also support the Ocean Science and Exploration Center, the Watkins Laboratory, and the Ocean Robotics Laboratory in the future.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

THANKSGIVING DAY GAME - Nov 27: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys

DOUBLEHEADER - Nov 30 - Highlighted Game: Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

UEFA Champions League

Big 10 College Football (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® plan)