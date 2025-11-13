The Landscape, a show from the Center for Western Priorities, hosted by Aaron Weiss in Denver and Kate Groetzinger in Salt Lake City. It’s a uranium-centric conversation that sits right at the crossroads of public lands, nuclear hype, and the AI/data-center energy boom everyone keeps invoking. Think of this as both (1) a review of an important uranium episode and (2) an unofficial “welcome to the conversation” announcement for This Week in Energy listeners who want to understand how public-lands advocates are talking about nuclear and uranium today.

The episode opens with a stark reminder: “We’re still cleaning up the mess” from uranium mining that peaked in the mid-20th century and collapsed in the 1980s. From there, Weiss and Groetzinger introduce their guest: Jonathan Thompson, author of the Land Desk newsletter, longtime High Country News contributor, and one of the more deeply sourced voices on Four Corners public lands.

Uranium’s “comeback” is mostly hype—at least for now

Thompson’s central argument is that what we’re seeing in the uranium space is more sizzle than steak. Yes, prices have climbed over the last five years. Yes, Russia/Ukraine, and the desire to avoid Russian-linked supply, gave the market a nudge. Yes, companies and investors are sending out breathless press releases about new drilling results and “renaissance” talk.

But on the ground? There’s really only one consistently producing mine at the moment: Pinyon Plain (formerly Canyon Mine) near the Grand Canyon, with ore going to the White Mesa Mill in southeast Utah. A few other operations are dusting off equipment, shipping stockpiled ore, or dabbling in exploratory work, but that’s a long way from a full-blown boom.

Thompson’s read: for this to become an actual boom, uranium demand would need a serious structural bump—most likely from new reactors built specifically to power data centers and other high-load, always-on customers. And even then, the United States would be competing with heavyweight producers like Canada, Kazakhstan, and Australia. In other words, any U.S. boom runs into a familiar wall: global competition and lower-cost, higher-grade ore elsewhere.

2. The 1872 Mining Law still rules—and still dodges the cleanup bill

A huge part of the episode focuses on the collision between 19th-century law and 21st-century rhetoric. Uranium is still governed by the 1872 Mining Law, which:

Makes it relatively easy and cheap to stake and hold mining claims on federal land.

Says nothing about cleanup or long-term environmental responsibility.

Charges no federal royalties on hardrock minerals like uranium.

Yes, federal agencies like the BLM now require reclamation bonds and NEPA reviews. Yes, there is more paperwork and more environmental review than there was in 1955. But the basic financial structure hasn’t changed, and reclamation bonds are typically far smaller than the true cost of cleaning up a large mine or mill.

Thompson’s concern is pretty straightforward: when the economics go sideways, companies can walk away, eat the bond, and leave taxpayers holding the bag—just like last time. The episode opens and closes on that point: there are uranium sites that haven’t been active since the 1950s and 60s that still aren’t fully cleaned up, particularly on and near the Navajo Nation. The idea that “it’s different now” is, in his view, more marketing than structural reality.

3. Nuclear hype doesn’t solve the nuclear waste problem

If uranium is the fuel, nuclear waste is the shadow. Thompson and the hosts make it clear that even the shinier new nuclear narratives—SMRs, microreactors, Bill Gates backing advanced concepts, nuclear for AI/data centers—do not erase the waste question.

Right now, most spent fuel from operating nuclear reactors is stored on-site because Yucca Mountain died a political death and interim storage proposals (New Mexico, for example) ran into fierce state-level opposition. Even in very pro-resource states like Wyoming, communities have drawn a hard line on becoming long-term nuclear waste hosts.

And that’s only part of it. Thompson emphasizes what often gets left out of “nuclear is clean” talking points:

Waste and contamination from mining and milling.

Tailings and ponds near mills like White Mesa that worry nearby Indigenous communities.

The sheer logistics of managing, monitoring, and securing waste across decades and centuries.

Even the SMR/microreactor crowd, he notes, can’t escape physics. Some designs may change the form of waste, but not the fundamental challenge: highly radioactive material with no politically viable, long-term national repository. For a lot of local communities, “store it on site, it’s fine” simply isn’t an acceptable answer.

Thompson walks through how national monument designations intersect with mining. When a monument is created, new mining claims are blocked, but existing valid claims are grandfathered in. “Valid” is doing a lot of work there: once an area becomes a monument, the burden of proof to show a claim is actually valuable goes up a few notches, which can turn into a six-figure legal and technical exercise. That’s one of the hidden friction points in Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante, and the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni monument near the Grand Canyon.

The episode also spotlights Velvet Wood Mine near Moab as a case study in “streamlined permitting” under a declared energy emergency. Under Trump-era rules, what would normally be a months- or years-long NEPA process was given as little as two weeks for an environmental assessment—no meaningful public comment, compressed timelines for cultural and archaeological review, and a lot of pressure on agency staff. Velvet Wood may have its federal approvals, but Thompson notes that state-level permits for radon ventilation and wastewater treatment are still pending, illustrating how “fast-tracked” can collide with real-world engineering and health requirements.

White Mesa Mill gets a long look, too. It’s the last operating uranium mill in the U.S., and in the slow years it pivoted into reprocessing overseas waste and dabbling in rare-earth elements. That made the site, in effect, a hybrid processing facility and waste destination, with most of the incoming material ultimately ending up in on-site ponds and piles. Now it’s processing Pinyon Plain ore and other stockpiled material, but still far below its capacity—raising the question of why developers are proposing new mills when the existing one isn’t anywhere near full.

The episode closes on a note of small, practical hope: furloughed park rangers from Muir Woods National Monument picking up side work teaching kids about redwoods, salamanders, and banana slugs at Bay Area schools. It’s a reminder that in the middle of big policy fights and massive cleanup bills, there are still human beings trying to translate landscapes and science into something kids can touch and understand.

Conclusion – Boom, Bubble, or Just Background Noise?

As a listening experience, this episode of The Landscape is all about slowing down the uranium storyline. In a media environment where nuclear often appears either as a silver bullet for climate and AI or as an existential villain, Thompson and the hosts keep their boots firmly on the ground.

For This Week in Energy audiences, the value here is twofold:

It’s a masterclass in how public-lands advocates and Western watchdogs are reading the uranium tea leaves—skeptical of “renaissance” rhetoric, laser-focused on cleanup, and attuned to Indigenous and rural communities that have already lived through one cycle of promises and abandonment. It quietly underscores a broader energy reality: every fuel has a footprint, and the real question is less “Is uranium good or bad?” than “Who pays for the mess, who carries the risk, and who actually gets the benefit?”

Is this a uranium boom? Not yet. Is it a bubble? Possibly. But the episode argues that, either way, if the legal and financial architecture doesn’t change—especially around cleanup and waste—we’re replaying an old record with new branding.

As This Week in Energy continues to map the evolving carbon, nuclear, and public-lands landscape, episodes like this are essential reference points. They don’t give you a simple yes or no on uranium. They give you history, policy, economics, and lived experience—exactly the combination you need before anyone hits “go” on another round of “uranium is back” headlines.

