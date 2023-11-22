University of Wyoming Receives $11.2M to Study Underground CO2 Storage
School of Energy Resources now leads four federally funded carbon dioxide storage initiatives.
The University of Wyoming will receive up to $11.2 million in federal support to test deep geologic layers in the south-central portion of the state to determine if they are suitable for carbon dioxide storage.
The U of Wyo’s School of Energy Resources will lead the two-year study in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and Williams Companies…
