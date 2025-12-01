The University of Rhode Island is moving ahead with an ambitious geothermal initiative that will anchor the heating and cooling system for its new Ocean Frontiers Building on the Narragansett Bay Campus. The project represents a major milestone in the university’s push to modernize aging facilities, reduce carbon emissions, and expand renewable energy resources across its coastal research hub.

The geothermal development is part of a larger plan to transform the Bay Campus and replace the 55-year-old Horn Laboratory with a state-of-the-art center built for advanced, environmentally controlled research environments. According to URI, the geothermal system is expected to cut heating energy use by 30–60% and reduce cooling energy consumption by up to 50%. The university anticipates that lower utility costs and minimal maintenance needs will allow the system to pay for itself within five to ten years.

From Test Well to Campus-Wide Potential

Internal discussions about adopting geothermal technology began in March 2024, prompting URI to drill an 850-foot geothermal test well to determine whether subsurface conditions could support a full-scale system. The drilling and testing—conducted March 3–5—were funded by a $100,000 grant from PPL Corporation.

Much of the project cost came from mobilizing the drill rig and complying with strict environmental and safety regulations. Additional funds supported engineering analysis, thermal conductivity testing, and the final reporting process. The investigation was led by Christopher Baxter, professor of ocean engineering and chair of URI’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

Crews employed specialized drilling methods, including mud-to-air techniques designed to adjust to changing geological conditions such as dense clay layers and bedrock. Narrow roadways, steep elevation changes, and heavy pedestrian traffic near the quad complicated site access. To reach the drill location, the team was granted temporary access through the Ocean Robotics Laboratory construction zone. Environmental controls were enforced to ensure that drilling spoils did not enter stormwater channels or the surrounding bay.

Strong Geological Results and a Green Light Forward

Testing results confirmed that the subsurface geology beneath the Bay Campus offers excellent thermal conductivity and favorable drilling conditions—key factors for building a large-scale geothermal network. With the test results complete, URI will proceed with installing geothermal systems for the Ocean Frontiers Building, scheduled to open in Fall 2028.

University officials say the design could later be expanded to serve additional facilities, including the Ocean Science and Exploration Center, the Watkins Laboratory, and the Ocean Robotics Laboratory, positioning geothermal as a long-term campuswide solution.

Strengthening Research and Industry Partnerships

The project builds on a growing partnership between URI and PPL Corporation, which launched a collaborative initiative in 2024 aimed at advancing research in renewable energy, grid decarbonization, carbon capture, nuclear innovation, offshore engineering, and related fields. The partnership supports both university research and student training opportunities, reflecting broader regional and national momentum toward diversified energy systems.

Once completed, the Ocean Frontiers Building will serve the Graduate School of Oceanography, providing new office, instructional, and laboratory space designed to meet the evolving needs of coastal and ocean research.

Key Quotes

On the benefits of geothermal:

“Geothermal systems reduce reliance on fossil fuels, lower greenhouse gas emissions, stimulate the green economy, and provide long-term savings related to operating and lifecycle replacement costs.”

On drilling and site access challenges:

“Access to the site was difficult due to the small width of the roadways and steep elevation changes at the east side of the quad. Additionally, there is heavy pedestrian traffic in the vicinity… The only feasible access for the drill rig was through the Ocean Robotics Laboratory construction site, which required another level of coordination with the contractor and project manager.”

— Seth Pilotte, Construction Projects Manager, Narragansett Bay Campus

On feasibility and geological results:

“The results of the investigation were that the geology possesses excellent thermal conductivity characteristics and good drilling conditions, yielding a high rate of production, making it feasible to design and implement a geothermal system at this location.”

On funding and long-term value:

“Our partnership with PPL enabled us to perform the necessary geothermal research and testing. With support from URI leadership, we are now able to install an HVAC system that will provide an excellent return on investment and savings on operational costs, while also helping the University reduce its environmental impact.”

— David Palazzetti, Senior Director, URI Facilities Operations

Lauren McAllister is an industry reporter covering the intersection of emerging markets, regulatory policy, and community impact.

