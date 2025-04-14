Image courtesy of Harbour Energy

The UK government has officially given the go-ahead for the Viking onshore pipeline project, a $250 million development designed to support massive carbon capture initiatives off the Lincolnshire coast.

Stretching 34 miles underground, the new pipeline will transport dense-phase CO2 from Immingham to the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal.

From there, the CO2 will be transferred offshore for long-term storage in the Viking gas fields located beneath the North Sea.

The Viking CCS Pipeline, spearheaded by Harbour Energy with backing from BP, forms a key component of a broader carbon capture and storage (CCS) scheme projected to channel £7 billion (~$9 billion) of investment into the Humber area by 2035.

Officials expect the project to deliver significant economic returns, including the creation of 10,000 construction-related jobs and an estimated £4 billion (~$5.2 billion) boost to the economy over the next ten years.

The development plan outlines a range of infrastructure requirements, including valves, inspection and venting systems, material handling facilities, and temporary sites for construction and storage, along with the necessary access roads.

Approval came after an extensive six-month review by the Planning Inspectorate, during which community members, local councils, and statutory organizations were invited to share their views and feedback on the proposal.

After carefully evaluating the evidence and public input, the Planning Inspectorate recommended the project for approval. The final consent was granted by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The Viking fields are expected to offer a storage capacity of 300 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, with the facility targeting an annual storage capability of 10 million tons by 2030.

