It’s the summer of 2025, and the ghosts of America’s coal country are still being summoned to the political stage. In this week’s Volts podcast, host David Roberts turns his investigative lens toward the latest political stunt: a Trump-backed push to keep uneconomic coal plants alive under the banner of “grid reliability.”

The pitch is simple—paint coal as the rugged, irreplaceable backbone of America’s power supply. The truth, as Roberts and his guest Frank Rambo from the Horizon Climate Initiative make clear, is far messier—and far more expensive.

Roberts, a veteran energy journalist with a knack for making policy sound like a late-night conversation at the bar, wastes no time calling out the elephant in the room: these coal plants aren’t running because they’re needed—they’re running because political inertia and utility contracts say they should.

Rambo, armed with policy details and a sharp sense for grid economics, breaks down the quiet scandal of “uneconomic dispatch,” where power companies run outdated coal plants even when cheaper, cleaner options are right there waiting.

It’s not just about numbers—it’s about who’s paying the bill, and spoiler alert: it’s the ratepayers.

Three Takeaways

1. The Economics Don’t Add Up—But the Plants Keep Running

The coal industry’s survival has less to do with market demand and more to do with contracts, cost-recovery schemes, and political cover. Even when wind, solar, and battery storage beat coal on price, utilities often choose coal out of habit and convenience.

Context: This practice—“uneconomic dispatch”—bleeds money from consumers and locks in higher emissions, while robbing clean energy of fair competition.

2. The “Reliability” Argument is a Political Costume

Trump’s framing of coal as the last line of defense for America’s electric reliability is less about engineering reality and more about emotional branding. The grid doesn’t need coal the way it once did, but keeping the myth alive makes for a strong stump speech.

Context: Studies show that diversified clean energy portfolios—mixing renewables, storage, and modern grid tech—can outperform coal on reliability.

3. State-Level Reform is the Quiet Battlefield

While the headlines focus on Washington’s political theater, the real work of dismantling coal subsidies is happening in state regulatory commissions and legislatures. Here, practical changes—like revising cost-recovery rules—can topple coal’s artificial advantage.

Context: This isn’t just climate policy—it’s pocketbook policy. Ratepayers save money when utilities are forced to buy the cheapest power available.

Other Noteworthy Points

Episode length: ~55 minutes—meaty enough for policy deep-dives but still digestible in one commute.

Tone: Roberts balances technical clarity with conversational grit, making the details accessible without dumbing them down.

Guest expertise: Rambo’s insights cut through the haze of partisan spin, grounding the conversation in market data and regulatory reality.

Broader implications: The episode is a reminder that energy policy is often shaped in boardrooms and back offices, far from campaign stages.

Click here for Volt’s Podcast episode

Closing Thoughts

In an energy landscape that’s sprinting toward cleaner, cheaper, and smarter power, Trump’s coal crusade feels like a sepia-toned postcard from the past. But as Roberts and Rambo make clear, old myths have long half-lives—especially when they serve entrenched interests.

The fight over coal’s future isn’t just about climate—it’s about truth in the marketplace, fairness for consumers, and the willingness of policymakers to shake off the dust of outdated energy thinking.

For anyone tracking the politics of power, Volts has once again delivered a sharp, unflinching look at where rhetoric meets reality. And in this case, reality is ready to let coal reinvent itself—if only politics would let it.

