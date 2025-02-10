An electric vehicle charging station in St. Francisville, Louisiana. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator)

President Donald Trump has suspended all federal funding, including money for Louisiana projects, that he considers part of a wider “scam” to force people to buy electric vehicles.

Congress allocated $73 million to Louisiana in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as part of its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. At Trump’s direction, the Federal Highway Administration issued a memo Wednesday to suspend the program and withhold any money that hasn’t already been spent.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development was slated to disburse the NEVI dollars among local companies to build EV charging stations along the state’s interstate corridors. Businesses interested in building the stations would be able to compete for the money, with DOTD issuing grants to cover up to 80% of the project costs.

Louisiana lagged behind most other states in rolling out its NEVI grant program, but state transportation officials managed to launch it just before Trump took office and had begun accepting grant applications.

There was no immediate response to questions about the NEVI program from DOTD Public Information Officer Rodney Mallet or the department’s media staff.

The agency has closed its online NEVI grant application portal and added a notice in red capital letters: “INDEFINITELY POSTPONED PENDING FHA REVIEW.”

Trump has repeatedly expressed his dislike of President Joe Biden’s signature legislative achievements that included funding for clean energy and transportation technology. Despite this, EV demand has surged in the U.S. and around the world, according to an analysis from Cox Automotive.

Trump’s move could be temporary. The FHA memo said the administration plans to review each state’s grant process before unfreezing the money.

Ryan McKinnon of the Charge Ahead Partnership, which lobbies for EV charging standards, issued a statement Friday in defense of the NEVI program, saying the EV charging marketplace faced many problems long before NEVI’s existence with unfair competition from electric utilities poorly-planned installations.

When interest in electric vehicles first began to grow, many chargers were placed in locations where drivers rarely stopped and were often not maintained. NEVI started to change that by prioritizing establishments that had successful business models for EV charging and placing chargers along busy roadways where drivers used them, McKinnon said.

“We hope the FHWA takes this opportunity to ensure state NEVI plans are encouraging private investment in EV charging while also being confident that federal funds are not being wasted,” he said.

Wes Muller has been with the Illuminator since its founding and covers politics, energy, economics and environment. He traces his journalism roots back to age 13 when he built a hyper-local news website for his New Orleans neighborhood. Since then, he has freelanced for the Times-Picayune and worked on staff at WAFB/CBS, the Sun Herald and the Enterprise-Journal. He also taught English as an adjunct instructor at Baton Rouge Community College. Wes is a New Orleans native, Jesuit High School alumnus, University of New Orleans alumnus and a U.S. Army veteran and former paratrooper.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

