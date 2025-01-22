President Donald Trump on Jan. 20 issued an executive order declaring a national energy emergency. One component of the order directs the U.S. EPA to consider issuing emergency fuel waivers to allow year-round E15 sales.

Section 2(b) of the order directs the EPA, in consultation with the U.S. Department of Energy, to “consider issuing emergency fuel waivers to allow the year-round sale of E15 gasoline to meet any projected temporary shortfalls in the supply of gasoline across the nation.”

Similar emergency fuel waivers were issued by the EPA in 2022, 2023 and 2024, allowing E15 to continue to be sold during the summer driving season.

The EPA first issued a waiver allowing E15 to be used in certain non-flex fuel vehicles in 2010. EPA regulations, however, limit the sales of E15 during the summer driving season, from June 1 through Sept. 15. A June 2019 rulemaking completed by the EPA briefly change that, extending the 1-psi RVP waiver to E15 and allowing the fuel to be sold year-round. The rule, however, was challenged by oil groups and in June 2021 the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the portion of the June 2019 rule related to E15, overturning the ability of most fuel retailers to sell E15 during the summer driving season. Despite the vacated rule, E15 continued to remain available during the summer 2022, 2023 and 2024 driving seasons via emergency waivers issued by the EPA.

The EPA in early 2024 issued a separate rulemaking that will allow year-round sales of E15 in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin starting with the 2025 summer driving season. That rulemaking is the result of petitions filed with the agency by several Midwestern governors in 2022 requesting the agency remove 1-psi Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver for summer gasoline-ethanol blended fuels, which would effectively allow E15 to be sold year-round within their states.

Growth Energy welcomed the executive order. “President Trump is already taking steps to make E15 available year-round,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. “Put simply, E15 saves consumers money, drives investment in America’s rural communities, and decreases our dependence on foreign energy resources. We’re glad to see that homegrown biofuels are a part of President Trump’s efforts to unleash American energy dominance, and we urge Congress to follow the President’s lead by swiftly approving legislation to permanently allow the year-round, nationwide sale of E15. We look forward to working with the Trump Administration to make this more-affordable fuel option available to all Americans."

The Renewable Fuels Association thanked Trump for supporting year-round E15. “We thank President Trump for directing his agencies to monitor fuel market conditions and issue emergency waivers for E15 this summer if necessary,” said Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the RFA. “At the same time, we renew our call on Congress to adopt legislation as quickly as possible that permanently allows year-round sales of lower-cost E15. Passing a bill would provide the market with long-term certainty and stability and make emergency waivers unnecessary.”

The American Coalition for Ethanol also applauded the E15 provisions of the executive order. "After years of being uncertain about whether we might secure emergency waivers for E15 in conventional gasoline areas during the summer months, the Executive Order signals it is likely for 2025 in the event it is needed,” said Brian Jennings, CEO of ACE. “Ultimately, we need Congress to update the statute and clarify once and for all that E15 is allowed for nationwide, year-round use. This legislation will be our top priority during the 2025 ACE DC fly-in."

Other components of the order declaring a national energy emergency direct the federal agencies to “facilitate the identification, leasing, siting, production, transportation, refining and generation of domestic energy resources, including, but not limited to, on Federal lands.” The order also includes provisions aimed at expediting the delivery of energy infrastructure; directing the Army Corps of Engineers to identify actions that may require emergency permitting under the Clean Water Act; directing federal agencies to identify planned or potential actions to facilitate the U.S. energy supply that may be subject to regulation on consultations in emergencies under the Endangered Species Act; directing the Department of the Interior to convene the Endangered Species Act Committee; and directing the Department of Defense to conduct an assessment of its ability to acquire the energy, electricity and fuels needed to protect the homeland and to conduct operations abroad.

The order declaring a national energy emergency is one of nearly four dozen executive orders signed by Trump on the first day of his presidency. He also signed numerous memoranda and proclamations.

