(Photo: Hyundai Media Center)

South Korean automaker Hyundai announced Monday that it plans to build a $5.8 billion steel mill in Louisiana to manufacture metal alloys for the company’s vehicle plants in Alabama and Georgia.

Company executives held a joint news conference at the White House with President Donald Trump, Gov. Jeff Landry and local leaders, announcing the steel mill is just one piece of its plans for investing $21 billion in U.S. expansions over the coming years. Construction of the facility is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026.

The project, located in Donaldsonville, will be the company’s first steel mill in the United States and is expected to create an estimated 1,300 direct jobs.

“As a result, they’ll not have to pay any tariffs,” Trump said. “You know, there are no tariffs if you make your product in America, so that’s why so many people are coming.”

Hyundai’s announcement comes as foreign companies seek solutions ahead of Trump’s April 2 tariff deadline.

“For decades now, what Americans have seen is jobs being offshored rather than onshored, and today’s announcement is exactly that,” Landry said.

Hyundai chairman Euisun Chung said he shared his company’s expansion plans, which included its plant in Georgia, with Trump when the two met in Seoul back in 2019. Hyundai also plans to purchase an estimated $3 billion worth of liquefied natural gas to support its project, Chung said.

Hyundai has made other large investments in the U.S. recently, including a dedicated electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia. The company also announced Monday it will open a third plant in Georgia.

Wes Muller has been with the Illuminator since its founding and covers politics, energy, economics and environment. He traces his journalism roots back to age 13 when he built a hyper-local news website for his New Orleans neighborhood. Since then, he has freelanced for the Times-Picayune and worked on staff at WAFB/CBS, the Sun Herald and the Enterprise-Journal. He also taught English as an adjunct instructor at Baton Rouge Community College. Wes is a New Orleans native, Jesuit High School alumnus, University of New Orleans alumnus and a U.S. Army veteran and former paratrooper.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.