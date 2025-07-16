Welcome to This Day in Energy, your daily connection to the crosscurrents of policy, power, and performance across America’s evolving energy landscape. Today is July 16—a day where nuclear history, electric utility law, and 21st-century space fuel intersect.

Let’s get into the current—past, present, and emerging.

☢️ July 16, 1945 – First Nuclear Detonation: Trinity Test Ignites Atomic Age

At 5:29 a.m. on July 16, 1945, in the New Mexico desert, the Trinity Test marked the first successful detonation of a nuclear device, unleashing the atomic age. Conducted by the Manhattan Project, this moment not only reshaped global warfare—it laid the scientific and engineering foundation for civil nuclear energy.

Within 10 years, that military program would evolve into a commercial energy solution, giving rise to nuclear utilities, naval propulsion, and eventually zero-carbon baseload electricity.

Trinity remains a controversial milestone, but it proves one thing: What starts in secrecy can power the public, if accountability follows innovation.

⚖️ July 16, 2003 – U.S. Blackout Commission Recommends Mandatory Reliability Standards

In response to the 2003 Northeast blackout, which affected 50 million people, the U.S.-Canada Power System Outage Task Force issued its preliminary findings on July 16, recommending mandatory grid reliability standards for the first time.

That report became the basis for Section 215 of the 2005 Energy Policy Act, which empowered FERC and NERC to enforce grid reliability rules across state lines.

This July 16 pivot reshaped how utilities planned for contingencies—and how reliability became a national standard, not a local assumption.

🛰️ July 16, 1969 – Apollo 11 Launches with Kerosene-Based Rocket Fuel

It’s often forgotten that Apollo 11, launched on July 16, 1969, was powered by RP-1—a highly refined kerosene-based fuel, still used in many space missions today.

That same chemistry finds its way into modern jet fuel, diesel blends, and now, sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) made from waste oils, algae, and even captured CO₂.

So while Apollo marked a moonshot, it also reminds us that petroleum isn’t disappearing—it’s transforming.

🧪 Public-Private Spotlight: TerraRefinery – Capturing CO₂ to Make Jet Fuel

This month in Toledo, Ohio, a pilot plant called TerraRefinery—funded by Chevron, Carbon Clean, and the National Energy Technology Lab (NETL)—entered Phase II testing. The facility captures industrial CO₂ and converts it into synthetic kerosene for aviation use using hydrogenation and Fischer-Tropsch chemistry.

With airlines under pressure to reduce emissions, this public-private partnership is proving that the next barrel of fuel may come from thin air.

🗓️ Energy Event Spotlight: Hydrogen Americas Summit – October 8–9, 2025 | Washington, D.C.

The Hydrogen Americas 2025 Summit & Exhibition, hosted by the Sustainable Energy Council in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy, will take place October 8–9 at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C.

Keynote Speakers:

Jennifer Granholm , U.S. Secretary of Energy

John Kerry , U.S. Climate Envoy (ret.)

Darryl Wilson, Executive Director, Hydrogen Council

Focus Areas:

U.S. Hydrogen Hubs rollout

Hydrogen pipelines & storage

Ammonia and maritime fuels

Public-private financing models

Major Sponsors: Air Liquide, Cummins, Baker Hughes, Chevron New Energies, DOE, and Aramco Americas

Flow: Two days of keynotes, bilateral panels, investor matchmaking, and technology demos—plus an exhibition floor featuring over 150 hydrogen innovators.

Why it matters: As the U.S. DOE distributes over $7 billion in hydrogen hub funding, this summit will likely shape policy alignment, supply chain partnerships, and export strategy for the entire Western Hemisphere.

📊 Quick Stat of the Day: As of July 2025, over 52 airports worldwide are equipped with on-site sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blending hubs, up from just 6 in 2020.

🧼 Everyday Energy Product: Hair Conditioner

That bottle in your shower likely contains cetyl alcohol, dimethicone, and propylene glycol—each refined from natural gas liquids or petroleum-based synthetics. Beauty and personal care remain top-tier downstream consumers in the chemical supply chain.

🏞️ Community Spotlight: Rock Springs, Wyoming

Known for its coal mining past, Rock Springs is now a candidate site for the DOE’s Advanced Nuclear Deployment Initiative, exploring a modular nuclear demonstration reactor with support from TerraPower and Bechtel.

The area also hosts deep saline formations being mapped for CO₂ storage, making it a model for post-coal economic transition through nuclear, carbon storage, and workforce retraining.

🗞️ Top 3 Energy Headlines – July 16, 2025

1️⃣ European Union Declares Natural Gas and Nuclear “Transitional Green Assets”

After years of debate, the EU Parliament has formally included natural gas and nuclear power in its taxonomy for green investments, sparking global capital flows into advanced fission, LNG, and methane mitigation projects.

Summary: Climate capital is now chasing low-carbon intensity, not just “renewables-only.”

2️⃣ Tesla Energy Hits 5 GWh in Residential Battery Deployments

Tesla announced its 5 gigawatt-hour milestone in deployed Powerwall and Megapack systems across residential and community sites.

Summary: Behind-the-meter storage is quietly scaling—and it’s reshaping retail power dynamics and peak demand smoothing.

3️⃣ U.S. Permian Basin Sees Record CO₂ Injection for Enhanced Recovery

Chevron and Occidental have collectively injected over 4 million metric tons of CO₂ for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) so far in 2025—more than any prior year.

Summary: The carbon economy and oil production aren’t diverging—they’re being integrated.

💬 Professional Quote of the Day:

“Every legacy field is a carbon asset waiting to be reimagined.”

— Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental Petroleum, during CERAWeek 2024

She’s not wrong. From EOR to synthetic fuels to mineralization, carbon isn't just a liability—it’s now backing today’s currency and investments. Think of the gold-standard, but now your carbon footprint is the new current that makes money flow.

🎙️ Final Thoughts

On this July 16, we’re reminded that the tools of war can become instruments of power, that reliability is legislated, and that the rocket fuel of yesterday may soon come from captured air.

In energy, the past doesn’t just echo—it evolves.

This has been This Day in Energy. Stay informed. Stay adaptive. And always—stay lit.

