Trent Loos to Speak on CO2 Pipelines at ND Event
District 8 Republicans are having a St. Patrick's Day carbon-themed celebration.
The ND District 8 Republicans are having a St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser and educational event on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at the Black Leg Ranch in McKenzie, ND.
In addition to all the traditional fare, the group is advertising a bake sale, pie auction and featured speaker Trent Loos, host of the popular program “Loos Tales”.
Loos Tales is a 3 1/2 daily sh…
