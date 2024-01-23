The ND District 8 Republicans are having a St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser and educational event on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at the Black Leg Ranch in McKenzie, ND.

In addition to all the traditional fare, the group is advertising a bake sale, pie auction and featured speaker Trent Loos, host of the popular program “Loos Tales”.

Loos Tales is a 3 1/2 daily sh…