Townsquare Media's Talk of the Town to Broadcast Live from Carbon Conference 2024 Las Vegas
The daily talk show will be interviewing attendees of the Carbon Conference and Energy Exposition in order to bring newsmaking events to local communities.
Townsquare Media SuperTalk 1270AM’s Steve Bakken is going to make sure the Carbon Conference, Energy Exposition and the Super Bowl Week are going to be the Talk of the Town.
In addition to being the host of the daily talk show Talk of the Town, Steve is the Burleigh County Chairman and former Mayor of Bismarck, ND. He has been intimately involved with …
