TotalEnergies And Partners To Test Subsea CO2 Capture Technology In Brazil
The company continues to move forward with its multi-energy strategy and is set to benefit from the development of its hydro-carbon and renewable assets.
TotalEnergies SE TTE announced that the company, along with its partners in Libra Consortium, will be implementing a new technology in the deep offshore Mero field in Brazil. The technology will utilize a high-pressure subsea separation technology, which will separate oil from CO2-rich gas at the bottom of the ocean and reinject the gas directly into th…
