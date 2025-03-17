This Week In Energy Week of March 15: Tariffs, Trump's Cabinet Members and Jack Daniels

Here are the special guests, energy experts and community leaders for This Week In Energy March 14:



“Canada’s Greatest Export” Terry Etam, author of The End of the Fossil Fuel Insanity: Clearing the Air Before Cleaning the Air’; columnist for the BOE Report and blogger for Public Energy Number One; gives an update from Calgary, Alberta, Canada on the country's decision to take Jack Daniel's off the shelves as part of a trade war with the United States.

Click here for Full Length Interview powered by The Crude Life

Mohammed Chahim, the European Parliament’s lead negotiator on the carbon border fee, breaks down how CBAM will work, its role in the EU’s broader climate strategy, and what it means for global trade. He also discusses how the tariff could affect exporters to the EU, including the United States, and how policymakers aim to navigate potential trade disputes.

On January 1, 2026, the European Union will launch its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)—the world’s first carbon tariff on imported goods. Designed to support the EU’s ambitious decarbonization goals, CBAM will impose a carbon fee on imports such as steel, aluminum, and fertilizers, while seeking to ensure the competitiveness of European industries.

Mark Fitzgerald, President and CEO of PETRONAS Canada, which owns a 25% stake in LNG Canada. LNG Canada will be Canada’s first major LNG export terminal and is expected to start shipping Canadian natural gas to global markets from Kitimat, British Columbia, later this year.

PETRONAS is one of the largest LNG operators in the world and has a key position in the Montney, Canada’s leading and world-class shale gas play.

Ken Nguyen, principal technical program manager at bp discusses a partnership between bp and NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration is a match made in Houston. BP entered into a Space Act Agreement with NASA to combine resources and efforts with innovation in mind.

"Houston has always been known as the Space City, and we're also known as the Energy Capital of the World, but there hasn't always been collaboration," Ken Nguyen, principal technical program manager at bp. "The challenges that NASA is facing is very similar to the challenges that the oil industry faces — we operate in very harsh environments, safety is the most critical aspect of our operation, and now the economic business model for NASA has changed."



Warren Martin, Executive Director for Kansas Strong: The KS Oil & Gas Resources Fund comments on new Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

Joe Sinnott, CEO, Witting Partners LLC and host of The Energy Detox Podcast talks crisis management in energy. The energy transition brings immense opportunities but also significant conflicts. As industries shift toward renewable sources, executives face internal disputes, stakeholder disagreements, and regulatory challenges.

1. Acknowledge and Understand the Conflict

Executives must first recognize the root cause of conflicts. Are employees resistant to change? Are external stakeholders pushing for faster transitions? Active listening and open dialogues help executives understand differing perspectives before taking action.

2. Foster a Culture of Transparent Communication

Uncertainty fuels conflict. Providing clear, honest communication about goals, timelines, and challenges helps prevent misinformation. Regular town halls, stakeholder meetings, and internal updates can reinforce trust and reduce speculation.

3. Leverage Mediation and Facilitation

Executives should act as mediators or employ professional facilitators to navigate disputes between traditional and renewable energy teams. Creating safe spaces for discussion encourages cooperation rather than division.

4. Align Stakeholders with a Common Vision

Conflicts often arise when individuals or departments operate with differing priorities. Defining a shared vision for the energy transition—one that includes financial stability, environmental responsibility, and workforce development—unites teams under a common goal.

5. Address Employee Concerns with Empathy

Job security and skill adaptation are major sources of internal resistance. Executives must implement retraining programs, career transition assistance, and personalized coaching to ease concerns about job displacement.

6. Adapt Leadership Styles

Energy transitions require agile leadership. An executive coach encourages leaders to shift between directive, collaborative, and transformational leadership styles based on the situation.

7. Engage in Proactive Conflict Resolution

Rather than waiting for disputes to escalate, leaders should anticipate potential areas of conflict and address them early through scenario planning and strategic communication.

8. Maintain Ethical and Professional Integrity

Executives should remain neutral and ethical, ensuring decisions are fair and transparent. Favoring one group over another fuels resentment and weakens leadership credibility.

By embracing these strategies, executives can successfully manage conflict during energy transitions while fostering a collaborative and forward-thinking corporate culture.

Former Bismarck (ND) Mayor and current Burleigh County Commissioner Steve Bakken explains why the new Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy may be the most powerful person in energy.

The DOT plays a crucial role in the energy sector through its regulation of pipelines, hazardous materials transport, and infrastructure development.

DOT's Role in Energy Regulation – The DOT, through the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), oversees the safe transportation of oil, natural gas, and hazardous materials. It enforces safety standards for pipelines and ensures energy products are transported efficiently and safely. Energy Infrastructure and Efficiency – The department influences energy policy by regulating fuel efficiency standards for vehicles and supporting infrastructure for electric and alternative fuel transportation. Federal Oversight and Compliance – The DOT collaborates with the Department of Energy (DOE) to ensure compliance with federal energy management laws and requirements, impacting how energy resources are utilized in transportation.

Singer Songwriter music feature is the Emma Wood and Tim Eggebraaten

All Energy Has A Purpose And We Are All Energy!



This Week In Energy is a weekly newsmagazine radio podcast which qualifies for FCC mandated Public Affairs time. This Week In Energy addresses issues of public interest, such as safety, education, poverty, environment, mental health, and/or employment. Published files and recordings of interviews available as public files to increase accessibility to the public and to ensure the security of information.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com



This Week In Energy will air across 22 radio stations this weekend and drop on podcast Saturday morning.



CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Don't miss out! Stream College Basketball on CBS live with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK