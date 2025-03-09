This Week In Energy: Tariffs, Ammonia, Coal and Net Zero Goals

Here are the Special Guests, Industry Experts and Community Leaders in the episode of This Week In Energy for March 7, 2025:

“Canada’s Greatest Export” Terry Etam, author of The End of Fossil Fuel Insanity: Clearing the Air Before Cleaning the Air, columnist for the BOE Report and writer for Public Energy Number One; gives an update from Calgary, Alberta, Canada on the tariffs set for next month.

Etam, who also works in the natural gas industry for a mom-and-pop company, explains how the U.S. tariffs will impact the Canadian economy, American lifestyles and global supply chain.

The two also discuss Jack Daniel’s being the symbolic start of a US Canada Trade War, Alberta leaving Canada to become the United State’s newest state and some music offerings from Mother Love Bone.

For an average middle-class family in Canada or the United States, the oil and gas industry plays a fundamental role in daily life, influencing everything from transportation and home heating to the price of groceries and manufactured goods.

The recent U.S. tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports—especially energy products—could have widespread economic consequences. These tariffs are likely to raise costs for consumers, disrupt the global supply chain, and impact energy companies on both sides of the border.

Warren Martin, Executive Director for Kansas Strong discusses Small Business Operators in the energy sector. Kansas is primarily (85%) mom-and-pop small business operators in the energy sector.

Newly appointed Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler. Kelly Loeffler is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former U.S. Senator from Georgia who dedicates her life to growing businesses and advancing economic opportunity for all.

A self-made businesswoman, Kelly rose from modest beginnings, working on her family’s farm and small trucking business, to build a three-decade career in financial services and technology. As a member of the executive leadership team at Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), she helped build ICE from a small startup to a Fortune 500 company. In 2018, she launched Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT), a fintech startup in digital assets, as its founding CEO.

Kelly served in the U.S. Senate in 2020, where she brought her private-sector experience to Washington. She served on key committees including Agriculture, Joint Economic, HELP, and Veterans Affairs – championing conservative values, pro-growth policies, advocating for small businesses, and passing legislation to strengthen economic resilience.

As co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream for a decade, Senator Loeffler helped position the franchise as a platform to empower women through sports, demonstrating her commitment to community impact.

After her Senate service, Kelly founded Greater Georgia Action, an election integrity advocacy and voter registration non-profit, as well as RallyRight, a conservative tech startup – while serving on several corporate and philanthropic boards.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois, an MBA from DePaul University, and is the only CFA® charterholder to ever serve in Congress. A devout Catholic, she is a staunch advocate for free enterprise and opportunity for all Americans through the America First agenda.

Martin also talks about his four girls playing basketball and how they are fans of the WNBA.







Wood & Case M&A partner Hayden Baker and partner Taylor Pullins, who co-heads our Sustainability & Responsible Business practice, discuss the second Trump administration's likely approach to the energy transition.

Hayden Baker is a partner in the Firm's Global Mergers & Acquisitions practice group, based in the firm's New York office.

Hayden assists clients in mergers and acquisitions, energy and infrastructure projects, and financing transactions. He has won recognition from Chambers USA, The Legal 500, Best Lawyers, and New York Super Lawyers. Hayden has extensive experience across a wide range of the energy and infrastructure industry, including power, renewable energy, and energy transition sectors.

Hayden is particularly well-regarded for his sophisticated, practical approach to transactions, having represented companies, private equity investors and financial institutions in hundreds of transactions, totaling well over $100 billion in investments. Clients praise his blend of strengths, saying: "He's very responsive, practical and strategic in his approach as well as quick to grasp the commercial dynamics and navigate a constructive path forward."

Taylor Pullins is a partner in the Global Environmental Practice and the Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and co-leads the Firm’s Global Sustainability & Responsible Business Practice, based in the Houston office. Taylor represents clients, particularly in the energy industry, in a broad range of environmental, health and safety (EHS), environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) and energy transition matters.

Taylor's transactional practice involves the drafting and negotiating of environmental terms and indemnity provisions in complex business transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, project financings and security offerings. He has significant experience counseling clients on environmental permitting, enforcement defense matters, environmental litigation, internal investigations, and a broad range of environmental/regulatory matters affecting his clients' operations. In addition, Taylor assists clients on complex policy and business decisions relating to evolving regulatory and societal expectations around climate change and other ESG matters.

Prior to White & Case, Taylor served as Managing Counsel, Director of Sustainability, and Assistant Corporate Secretary at Noble Energy where he led EHS and regulatory legal matters across the company's portfolio of domestic and international energy assets. In that role, he counseled clients through complex regulatory challenges, remedial and environmental enforcement matters, environmental litigation, and the resolution of environmental liabilities encountered in transactions. Taylor also led Noble Energy's sustainability efforts, including climate and sustainability reporting.

Ruth Sharpe, Editor - Ammonia and Lizzy Lancaster, Senior Market Reporter – Ammonia, Argus, dive into an analysis of current developments in the ammonia market, covering European production and costs, shipments through the Red Sea, Russian exports and global price sentiment.

Argus is the leading independent provider of market intelligence to the global energy and commodity markets. We offer essential price assessments, news, analytics, consulting services, data science tools and industry conferences to illuminate complex and opaque commodity markets.

Saskatchewan Minister of Crown Investments Corp and SaskPower Jeremy Harrison joined hosts Brian Zinchuk and Bronwyn Eyre to discuss the future of power generation in this province.

In mid-January Harrison visited Coronach and Estevan and told about 1,000 coal workers that instead of shutting down our coal-fired power generation fleet by 2030, according to federal regulations, instead a serious look would be taken at rejuvenating that coal fleet and operating it for decades to come.

If carried out, this will be one of the most consequential policy decisions made by the provincial government in decades. It will have local, provincial, national and international consequences.

The discussion goes deep into why the provincial government is looking at something that was considered all-but-dead until this announcement.

Executive Coach Joe Sinnott, Witting Partners, and the host of The Energy Detox Podcast discusses leadership tips and skills for executives navigating through transitional times and uncertainty.

In times of uncertainty, executives must adopt a strategic, adaptable, and resilient leadership approach to steer their organizations through unpredictable challenges. Below are key strategies to help navigate such periods effectively.

1. Embrace Uncertainty and a Growth Mindset

Instead of seeking a perfect solution, leaders should adopt a "learn-it-all" mindset rather than a "know-it-all" approach. Accepting uncertainty as part of the process fosters innovation and adaptability.

2. Differentiate Between Complex and Complicated Problems

Executives must recognize that some problems are simply complicated (technical with clear solutions), while others are complex (involving many interdependent, unpredictable factors). Complex challenges require experimentation, learning, and iteration.

3. Avoid Perfectionism and Over-Simplification

Striving for perfection in uncertain times is impractical. Instead, leaders should focus on progress, adaptability, and course correction. Likewise, oversimplifying challenges may provide a false sense of control, leading to ineffective decisions.

4. Build a Strong Support Network

Leaders should not attempt to solve all problems alone. Seeking diverse perspectives from trusted advisors, colleagues, and industry experts can expand insight and improve decision-making.

5. Maintain Strategic Agility

Executives should stay flexible and ready to pivot based on new information. This involves scenario planning, continuous learning, and fostering a culture where employees feel empowered to share insights and solutions.

6. Zoom Out for a Bigger Perspective

It’s easy for leaders to get caught up in the details of an immediate crisis. By stepping back and considering the broader landscape, they can make more informed, long-term decisions.

Incorporating these strategies will help executives navigate uncertain times with confidence and resilience.

Singer Songwriter music feature is the Emma Wood and Tim Eggebraaten

