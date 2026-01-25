This Week In Energy Radio Podcast for Week of Jan 18

Emerson Miller//Paramount+

It’s official, Landman isn’t just a show anymore. It’s a cultural pipeline. And Season 2 proved it.

Landman Season 2 asks the audience to normalize a different kind of absurd: oil and gas as a backdrop, while the real storyline becomes power, relationships, leverage, and moral gymnastics.

Warren Martin of Kansas Strong and Jason Spiess review the season finale of Landman relating it to the oil and gas industry.

Host Jason Spiess’ framing is blunt: Season 1 felt like a test audience. Like the public was being asked, “Will you accept anything from oil and gas… if we package it with star power?”

Warren Martin agrees with the diagnosis, even if he laughs at their failed predictions: Season 2 is “completely disconnected” from Season 1. The cartel fades into the background. Offshore becomes a question mark. The industry becomes, in Martin’s words, B-roll.

And that’s where the deeper point emerges:

If Landman isn’t teaching viewers how the oilfield works, it’s teaching them how power works around the oilfield.

And that may be the more dangerous lesson.

Let’s dig a little deeper into virtual power plants (VPPs)

David Roberts’ Volts episode on January 21, 2026, goes “full nerd” on virtual power plants (VPPs) with one of the biggest operators in the U.S.: Seth Frader-Thompson, founder and CEO of EnergyHub. The headline idea is simple: VPPs are no longer a novelty concept—they’re already operating at meaningful scale—but the industry still lacks a shared framework for describing how capable different VPPs are, and what it will take to make grid operators treat them like real power plants.

Roberts opens with a crisp definition: a VPP is a coordinated fleet of behind-the-meter devices—smart thermostats, home batteries, EVs, water heaters, HVAC systems—controlled by software to behave like a single grid resource. Today, “virtual power plant” is the common term, but Frader-Thompson notes the label debate (VPP vs. “distributed power plant”) becomes more than semantics as location and distribution become valuable to grid operations. In other words: today the market doesn’t always reward “distributed,” but it will.

EnergyHub isn’t a theoretical case study. Frader-Thompson says the company ended the year with roughly 1.9 million devices on the core platform, then added another ~650,000 through its acquisition of Resideo Grid Services, bringing the total to about 2.5 million distributed energy resources. On capacity, he puts EnergyHub at roughly 3,500 MW (3.5 GW)—with thermostats dominating device count, while batteries and EVs loom larger in megawatts, and commercial & industrial loads making up a meaningful share of capacity.

“Emerging Industries” and the New Landowner Squeeze’

At the center of the conversation was Troy Coons, chairman of the Northwest Landowners Association (NWLA), and attorney Derrick Braaten, Braaten Law Firm, joining Jason Spiess for a wide-ranging discussion on property rights, emerging industries, and a two-day landowner education event set for February 2–3 in Bismarck.

Coons laid out the basics early: the NWLA conference will run February 2nd and 3rd at Bismarck State College (BSC), Bavendick Room, with 8:00 AM registration and programming expected to stretch to 5:30–6:00 PM, often ending with panels and extended Q&A.

The theme—Emerging Industries—is intentionally broad. Coons described it as North Dakota’s current reality: “almost every opportunity coming at us,” but with “a lot of risk” for property owners who can get hit with multiple, overlapping projects that may not work “in unison.”

In other words: landowners aren’t just being asked if they want to participate in development—they’re being forced to choose which development will define their land for decades.

Nolan Sykes and Joe Weber walk you through incredible stories behind your favorite cars and manufacturers.

The Season One finale of Past Gas picks up with Enzo Ferrari standing in the ruins of his Maranello factory after World War II, a moment that becomes both an ending and a beginning for the man who would redefine motorsport. The episode opens by painting a vivid picture of destruction and resolve, as Ferrari chooses rebuilding and reinvention over surrender. With the war over and no longer forced into military production, Enzo could finally focus entirely on what mattered most to him: race cars and competition.

The hosts frame Ferrari as a deeply complicated figure. He had worked with Mussolini’s government while simultaneously sheltering anti-fascist resistance fighters. His legacy is shown not as clean or heroic, but as layered with survival, opportunism, and moral contradiction. This tension becomes central to understanding how Ferrari was able to navigate post-war Italy and emerge not just intact, but dominant.

A major turning point in the episode is the birth of Ferrari’s iconic identity, beginning with the prancing horse emblem. Enzo’s adoption of the Cavallino Rampante, inspired by World War I ace Francesco Baracca, is shown as both legend and potential self-mythmaking, reinforcing the idea that Ferrari carefully shaped not just machines, but stories. The choice to place the black horse on a yellow background, the color of Modena, anchored the brand to Italian pride and regional identity.

Technically, the episode highlights Ferrari’s most important early gamble: committing to a V12 engine. Against critics who said he was “digging his own grave,” Enzo believed that twelve cylinders were the foundation of his company’s future. Influenced by American Packard V12s seen before and during the war, Ferrari and engineer Gioachino Colombo designed a compact, lightweight, high-revving engine that would become the soul of the brand.

