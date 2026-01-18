This Week In Energy Radio Podcast for Week of Jan 18

“I Don’t Think He Knows the First Thing About the Oil and Gas Industry”

Warren Martin of Kansas Strong and Jason Spiess review and react on the latest episode of Landman

Episode 9, titled “Plans, Tears, and Sirens,” both Spiess and Martin agree on one thing immediately: the episode isn’t just messy. It’s weird — and the more you think about it, the weirder it gets.

That’s not a complaint about drama. Drama is fine. Relationships are fine. Character arcs are fine. But when a show called Landman drifts so far away from the actual mechanics, pressure points, and real-world tensions of oil and gas, you start to wonder if the oilfield has been reduced to a backdrop — a cinematic wallpaper of pumpjacks and hardhats while the real story happens somewhere else.

And that, Martin says, is exactly what’s happening.

Warren Martin doesn’t ease into his thesis — he drops it like a wrench on a concrete rig pad.

He credits Taylor Sheridan with understanding relationships: conflict, deception, chemistry, power, and the ways people collide when money and ego are in the room. Sheridan has done that well in Yellowstone and its prequels, Martin argues, because the work was interwoven with the people. Viewers saw the craft — cutting horses, branding, roundups — functioning as both plot and authenticity.

But in Landman this season, Martin says the show feels like it “ran out of ideas” for the oil and gas industry — and replaced industry reality with character development, leaving oil and gas as little more than B-roll.

Then Martin lists what’s missing — not as nitpicks, but as the very DNA of what landmen and operators actually deal with:

Regulation and regulators as a story engine

Environmental issues and EPA pressure

Protesters and public conflict

Politics and politicians influencing outcomes

Competition for deals , the “race” element of lease work

Property access conflicts , including hostile landowners

Family disputes over mineral rights and fractured inheritance

The day-to-day negotiation reality that could easily build relationships while staying rooted in the field

None of it shows up in the way you’d expect — and Martin’s frustration isn’t that a TV show takes liberties. It’s that the liberties aren’t even being used to showcase the most naturally dramatic parts of the oil patch.

Jeanine Vany and Mark Fitzgerald of pioneering closed-loop startup Eavor

Conventional geothermal energy is limited to specific hot spots, but “closed-loop” geothermal, by going deeper and confining water to sealed boreholes, promises to work almost anywhere; it amounts to building a giant radiator, deep underground.

David Robert of Volts is joined by Jeanine Vany and Mark Fitzgerald of pioneering closed-loop startup Eavor to discuss their newly operational plant in Germany and the many advantages of a system that requires no fracking and consumes no water.

“Well, they just flipped the switch on a plant in Germany, which will eventually put 8.2 megawatts of electricity on the regional grid and 64 MW of heat into local district heating systems. And I am a man of my word, so, with me today I have Jeanine Vany, co-founder and executive vice president, and Mark Fitzgerald, the newly minted (as of two months ago) CEO of Eavor, to discuss the technology, the business case, and the promise of closed-loop geothermal.”

Jonas Birgersson on Networking the Grid

In the late 1990s, as people found their way online and more telephone capacity was consumed by long modem sessions, there was a debate among technologists. To handle all this new traffic, should they build even bigger, smarter central switches? Or should they decentralize and create a “network of networks,” nodes that communicate laterally, via an open protocol?

In Lund, Sweden, in 1998, a tech entrepreneur named Jonas Birgersson built a proof-of-concept of that decentralized system, directly connecting a group of homes with Ethernet cable and routing information with a router, effectively creating a local area network (LAN) of the sort that is very familiar with home-internet users today.

He became an evangelist for the innovation, it got taken up by the private sector, and soon Swedish households went from paying by the minute for slow modem connections to unlimited broadband for a low fixed fee of roughly $20 a month. Sweden became among the most digitally connected countries in the world and Birgersson earned the nickname “Broadband Jesus.”

Jim Willis, Marcellus Drilling News

Jim Willis, publisher of Marcellus Drilling News, unpacks what he sees as one of the great energy contradictions of the Northeast: sitting atop world-class shale resources while importing energy, paying higher costs, and rejecting technologies that neighboring states have used safely for years.

“It’s all energy policy, political policy, and optics,” Willis said. “New York doesn’t want cheap, reliable energy. We want to pay more.”

That framing set the tone for a wide-ranging conversation that covered everything from pipeline resurrections and AI-driven power demand to Ohio’s regulatory efficiency, lithium extraction from produced water, and the evolving role of independent journalism in energy.

Willis lives in Binghamton, New York, a crossroads city that people “drive through but never stop in.” Just fifteen miles south is Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, the highest gas-producing county in the state and part of the most productive shale gas region in the world.

“They’ve got some of the best shale rock in the United States,” Willis said. “And you’ve got to know it’s on our side of the imaginary line too. If New York allowed development, the bounty would be unbelievable.”

Instead, New York locked in a permanent ban on water-based fracking during the COVID era under Governor Andrew Cuomo, then expanded it under Governor Kathy Hochul to include CO₂-based fracking, which had been proposed as a closed-loop alternative that returns carbon dioxide to the surface instead of water.

To Willis, that ban symbolized a policy driven not by engineering realities but by ideology.

