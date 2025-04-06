This Week In Energy of April 5: Dallas Fed Survey, March Madness, Hydrogen and Energy Research

Here are the special guests, energy experts and community leaders for This Week In Energy April 5:

Kunal Patel, Dallas Federal Reserve breaks down the recent energy survey. Special questions this quarter include an annual update on break-even prices by basin. Questions also focus on regulatory compliance costs, employee head count, mergers and acquisitions in the upstream sector and the impact of steel import tariffs.

Activity in the oil and gas sector increased slightly in first quarter of 2025, according to oil and gas executives responding to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey. The business activity index, the survey’s broadest measure of the conditions energy firms face in the Eleventh District, remained in positive territory but declined slightly from 6.0 in the fourth quarter 2024 to 3.8 in the first quarter.

The company outlook index decreased 12 points to -4.9, suggesting slight pessimism among firms. Meanwhile, the outlook uncertainty index jumped 21 points to 43.1.

Oil and gas production increased slightly in the first quarter, according to executives at exploration and production firms. The oil production index moved up from 1.1 in the fourth quarter to 5.6 in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the natural gas production index turned positive, rising from -3.5 to 4.8.

Costs increased at a faster pace relative to the prior quarter. Among oilfield services firms, the input cost index advanced, from 23.9 to 30.9. Among E&P firms, the finding and development costs index increased, from 11.5 to 17.1.

Meanwhile, the lease operating expenses index rose from 25.6 to 38.7.

Warren Martin, Kansas Strong, joins the discussion about the realities in the world of oil and gas, sponsoring major sporting events and a couple upcoming projects with PBS, Dennis Quaid and Glenn Beck.

“Sporting venues have been a great avenue for us here at Kansas Strong,” Martin said. “Our goal is to try and hit that messy middle. There's about 11% of the state of Kansas that absolutely hates the oil industry, they don't want to have anything to do with it in any way, shape, or form.

Martin continues explaining the strategy behind supporting the university games and major events.

“About 23% of the state loves the oil industry, and we really don't try and do messaging to, for the most part, to either one of those components,” Martin said. “We're trying to hit that messy middle, especially at 40%, approximately, of people right in the middle who say that they do not have enough information about the oil and gas industry to really make a determination whether we're good or bad.”

Kansas Strong a nonprofit organization funded by Kansas oil and natural gas producers, aims to educate Kansans about the industry's role in the state's economy and energy supply, offering educational resources and programs for schools and students. The Kansas Oil and Gas Resources Fund (KOGRF), branded as "Kansas Strong," is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating Kansans about the importance of the oil and natural gas industry.

Dave Roberts talks with Antoine Vagneur-Jones, head of clean energy, trade, and supply chains for BloombergNEF, about the messy world of global clean energy supply chains. We explore China's manufacturing dominance, the faltering quest to "onshore" production in Western countries, and why blanket tariffs often undermine the very goals they're supposed to achieve.

So, maybe the way to start is, let's just put Trump out of our minds for a second. Let's imagine ourselves back, you know, a year ago under Biden, sort of the pre-Trump state of affairs, sort of what was going on in clean energy trade before Trump — because obviously, Trump is coming in and being very disruptive. There's a lot to talk about, but just sort of the trends prior. So, my, you know, half-educated take on global clean energy trade is basically just like China subsidized its manufacturers out the wazoo, more or less came to dominate almost every link of the supply chain.

And so, to a first approximation, global trade in clean energy is just China exporting things and other people importing them. But like, there are reasons to think China is going to divert from that. There are reasons to think the US is going to divert from that. So, talk about what was the state of global energy trade before Trump came in, like? One of the things you call out is that there was overcapacity. So, like, what does that mean? How did that happen?

Green Giants: Titans of Renewable Energy, host Wes Ashworth sits down with Brian Abeld, Vice President and General Manager of EV and Microgrid Infrastructure at Mortenson—one of the most forward-thinking builders in the renewable energy space.

As electrification accelerates and infrastructure lags behind, Brian gives a candid look at what it really takes to scale EV charging projects, integrate microgrids, and navigate the rapidly evolving regulatory and utility landscape. Drawing from nearly two decades of experience building wind, solar, battery storage, and now EV infrastructure, Brian shares how Mortenson is helping companies avoid costly mistakes—and future-proof their electrification strategies.

From EV fleet hubs to public transit projects and data center power solutions, this episode dives into the complexity of building what’s next.

Executive Coach Joe Sinnott, Witting Partners, and the host of The Energy Detox Podcast discusses how high pressure situations are becoming a daily culture for some in the world of energy management.

Executives, business owners, and managers routinely face high-stress situations. Whether navigating dangerous industries, managing mergers and acquisitions (M&A), or handling financial strains, the ability to remain composed under pressure is critical.

Having an external advisor ensures leaders do not operate in an echo chamber, promoting adaptability and long-term success in competitive industries.

Executives, business owners, and managers face immense stress, but with the right strategies, they can navigate crises effectively. Whether leading high-risk industries, handling complex business transactions, or managing financial difficulties, a proactive approach to stress management ensures long-term success.

To contact Sinnott, reach out to Joe on LinkedIn or his company website.

