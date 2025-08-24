This Week in Energy Drops a Geothermal Anthem: The Power From The Earth

By the time the first notes hit, you know this isn’t your typical energy podcast bumper track. It’s an anthem for a movement.

The Power From The Earth—a new song written and produced by professional journalist and musician-wannabe Jason Spiess—blends the soul of a grassroots Americana with the grit of an industrial backbeat. And it’s about something most songs never touch: geothermal energy.

Spiess, the multi-award-winning host of This Week In Energy, doesn’t just cover the business of oil, gas, nuclear, and beyond. He’s spent years weaving cultural threads into energy conversations—sometimes bringing mental health, emotional awareness, or even raw intuition into what would otherwise be dry industry talk.

Now, he’s pushing that ethos into sound.

A Song for the Airwaves

The Power From The Earth will serve as an official theme for This Week In Energy, a weekly newsmagazine radio podcast that broadcasts across 22 stations, streams globally on all major podcast platforms, and drops fresh clips and interviews on social media and YouTube. True to its FCC-compliant format, the show covers the full spectrum of energy—fossil fuels, renewables, nuclear, hydrogen, even the cultural undercurrents shaping communities where energy is lifeblood.

“It’s about sustainable community building, digital development and bettering human lives with ethical energy awareness,” Spiess said.

The new track isn’t background noise. It’s front and center, setting a tone that says: the story of energy isn’t just numbers and barrels. It’s culture, community, and the pulse of the planet itself.

Geothermal Turns Up The Volume

Geothermal energy doesn’t usually get the rock-star treatment. But Spiess flips that script. With lyrics that paint the Earth’s inner fire as a steady, timeless force, the track feels less like a public service announcement and more like a rally cry. There’s grit in the guitar, a lift in the chorus, and a kind of spiritual undercurrent that makes you believe the Earth really is singing through the song.

Spiess has always had a knack for marrying industry analysis with art—whether through his years with oil patch veterans or energizing the youth with engaging interviews or his side projects writing original energy-themed music. But The Power From The Earth takes that duality to the next level: it’s both an educational tool and a cultural statement.

Energy With Feeling

What sets This Week In Energy apart is its ability to dive into industry without losing sight of humanity. Spiess doesn’t shy away from mental health conversations or the emotional cost of working in high-pressure fields. By adding a song to the mix, he’s effectively giving listeners an emotional entry point—a way to feel energy, not just think about it.

And that may be the real power here. In a media world obsessed with sound bites and hot takes, The Power From The Earth lands like a steady, resonant drumbeat. It’s a reminder that energy—whether oil, solar, wind, or geothermal—isn’t just about infrastructure or profit margins. It’s about how we live, how we feel, and how we connect to the ground beneath us.

Available Everywhere

Though crafted for the podcast, the track won’t be locked in the vault. Listeners can find it wherever they stream—on podcast platforms, through social media drops, and on YouTube, where Spiess plans to roll out performance-style clips.

Like the show itself, the song is designed to ripple outward: from the energy source to the city grid, from energy insiders to everyday listeners who just want to understand what keeps the lights on—and how music might tell that story better than a chart ever could.

The Power From The Earth is more than a theme song. It’s a cultural spark in the energy conversation. And that might be exactly what the industry—and the planet—needs.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Countdown to the NFL season is here!

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK