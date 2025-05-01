Utah leaders and Idaho National Laboratory Director John Wagner sign a memorandum of understanding at the Governor’s Mansion in Salt Lake City on April 28, 2025. (Courtesy of the Utah Senate)

Utah state leaders are taking the next steps in their efforts to make Utah a major nuclear energy development hub and a “national leader” in developing next-generation energy technology, reaching beyond state lines to do it.

It starts with Utah signing two memorandums of understanding with Idaho and Wyoming as part of a strategy to fire up innovation and collaboration in the region.

As part of Gov. Spencer Cox’s “Built Here: Nuclear Energy Summit,” which his office said brought together leaders from across the nuclear energy industry on Tuesday, Cox joined Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon in signing an MOU that calls for the three states to work together coordinating nuclear infrastructure, accelerating nuclear development, and advocating for “commonsense federal policies.”

“The West will lead the next chapter of energy abundance and American prosperity,” Cox said in a statement announcing the alliance. “Today, we brought together industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to chart the course for nuclear energy. Our new compact strengthens our shared commitment to aggressively pursue more affordable, reliable energy across state lines.”

According to Cox’s office, the states agreed in the MOU to collaborate on:

Aligning energy policies to support innovation and private investment.

Coordinating the development of critical energy infrastructure.

Jointly navigating regulatory and environmental challenges.

Advocating for federal support of regional energy priorities.

Enhancing energy resilience and grid reliability.

Expanding workforce development efforts to support the growing energy sector.

Ensuring continued delivery of affordable energy to residents.

The tri-state agreement comes the day after Utah officials and the Idaho National Laboratory — one of 17 national labs in the U.S. Department of Energy complex that’s focused on nuclear research — signed a memorandum of understanding Monday evening after ceremoniously signing a slate of energy bills Utah lawmakers passed earlier this year.

The MOU between Utah leaders and the Idaho National Laboratory establishes a “formal, long-term collaboration on advanced energy research, workforce development and technology deployment — particularly on nuclear innovation,” according to the governor’s office.

“This partnership will accelerate Utah’s efforts to become the nation’s nuclear hub,” Gov. Spencer Cox said in a prepared statement issued Monday evening. “By linking our universities, labs, and industry partners with the expertise of Idaho National Laboratory, we are strengthening our ability to serve Utahns with reliable and affordable energy.”

Idaho National Laboratory Director John Wagner, who signed the MOU, said he and other lab officials are “excited to partner with Utah to address urgent energy needs by focusing on advanced nuclear and energy innovation.”

“This partnership establishes a cooperative framework for scientific, technological and workforce development to help Utah realize an abundant, secure, resilient and competitive energy future,” he said.

The MOU, according to the governor’s office, creates a “structural, interdisciplinary alliance” between Utah and the Idaho National Laboratory. It envisions Utah as establishing a new institute called the Advanced Nuclear Energy Institute as a “key coordinating hub” between the Idaho National Laboratory, Utah’s system of higher education, the Utah Office of Energy Development, and the Utah San Rafael Energy Lab.

“By linking the capabilities of INL with the talent and resources of Utah’s higher education institutions, this partnership positions Utah as a national leader in developing the next generation of clean, secure and resilient energy technologies,” the governor’s office said in Monday’s news release.

This new institute, state officials say, will enable Utah’s universities to collaborate with other organizations to pursue federal research grants.

“Beyond academic research, the focus is on applied innovation — ensuring resources are used effectively to develop commercially viable, scalable technologies,” the governor’s office said. “This approach will accelerate the deployment of real-world energy solutions and help build a broader, more robust nuclear energy ecosystem in Utah and the surrounding region.”

Through the MOU, state leaders say Utah and the Idaho National Laboratory will work together to:

Accelerate development of “next-generation” nuclear technologies.

Enhance scientific research in energy sectors.

Strengthen cybersecurity and physical security for energy infrastructure.

Build up the workforce needed to meet demands of a future energy economy.

The Utah Legislature’s top Republican leaders both applauded the move as crucial for Utah’s future.

“Affordable, reliable energy is the driving force behind Utah’s prosperity — powering everything from the lights in Utahns homes to the unstoppable growth of the state’s vibrant economy,” Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said in a prepared statement. “As energy demands increase and technologies rapidly evolve, we as a state are committed to staying ahead of the curve through strategic partnership that ensures both innovation and stability.”

House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said Utah “is leading the way with smart, strategic investments in our energy future.”

“This partnership drives innovation and keeps energy reliable and affordable for Utah families and businesses,” Schultz said. “It’s about long-term solutions that protect our economy and strengthen our position as a national energy leader.”

Katie McKellar covers Utah government as a senior reporter for Utah News Dispatch. She specializes in political reporting, covering the governor and the Utah Legislature, with expertise in beats including growth, housing and homelessness.

Utah News Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

