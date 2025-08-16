In North Dakota, a celebrated roundtable featuring Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Senator John Hoeven was presented as a free-market triumph: carbon capture, coal, and oil united under federal tax credits and government direction, all framed as energy innovation.

Yet what unfolded in Iowa felt oddly similar—Secretary Wright now calls for stripping away subsidies from wind and solar, pushing them to stand on their own.

The difference? North Dakota’s scene was a managed market dressed in policy camouflage; Iowa’s feels like regulatory abdication masquerading as market liberalization.

North Dakota: Subsidized Control Disguised as Market Freedom

In Grand Forks, Wright joined Senator Hoeven and the DOE at the Energy and Environmental Research Center to promote a coal‑oil partnership via enhanced oil recovery (EOR) using captured CO₂. This arrangement leaned heavily on the expansion of the federal 45Q tax credit—subsidizing an otherwise declining coal sector to prop up oil production.

On its surface: investment, ingenuity, energy.

Beneath the rhetoric: a public-private orchestration of specific energy players, shaping innovation via government direction.

Rather than allowing market forces to test alternative, potentially cleaner solutions, public money was channeled into keeping entrenched sectors artificial competitive.

A Carbon Conflict of Interests?

There are also conflicts of interest involved in North Dakota too. Wright founded Liberty Energy in 2011 and served as its CEO and Chairman of the Board until he was appointed to his current position.

Liberty Energy was recently recognized as one of six companies awarded contracts under North Dakota’s carbon management initiatives. These awards are part of the state’s broader push to balance energy development with emissions reduction and carbon capture goals. The program is designed to fund and support companies that can develop technologies or projects tied to carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), along with other climate-focused strategies.

By being selected, Liberty Energy joins a small group of hand-picked firms that the state views as capable of advancing low-carbon energy solutions while maintaining economic benefits for North Dakota’s oil and gas sector.

The contracts provide funding and partnership opportunities that could help accelerate Liberty’s role in implementing carbon management projects in the Bakken and beyond.

This recognition highlights both the state’s investment in CCUS and Liberty Energy’s growing influence in shaping energy transition strategies.

US Department of Energy director Chris Wright (right) in Ames, IA.

Iowa: Sunsetting Subsidies Under Free-Market Banner

Now, in Ames, Iowa, Wright stands with Republican lawmakers and declares it’s time to end federal tax credits for wind and solar energy. He asserts that after decades of support—33 years, he notes—the clean energy sector should now compete unsupported:

“It’s the right time to sunset them… [The industry] has grown enough to be able to compete in the marketplace.”

“It’s got to achieve maturity and compete.”

Iowa draws nearly 60% of its electricity from wind—this policy shift signals a contraction in clean-energy expansion that could raise costs, endanger projects, cut jobs, and undercut manufacturing growth.

Analyzing the Contradiction: Same Messenger, Different Markets

From a free-market perspective, true competition requires equal treatment—not politically engineered advantage or abandonment. But the Secretary’s framing creates a curious duality:

In North Dakota , he supports and reframes subsidies for fossil fuels as market "rescue," preserving legacy operations.

In Iowa, he casts subsidy withdrawal as a badge of maturity and free-market legitimacy.

In North Dakota, Wright helps orchestrate a managed market—government directing capital, choosing winners. In Iowa, he approvingly pulls support from unfamiliar winners, allowing external forces (or regulatory removal) to decide their fate.

If free markets thrive, they must thrive consistently, not selectively.

What's Wrong with This Two-Tier Approach?

Selective Subsidy = Distorted Signals

In North Dakota, subsidies distort investment signals, funneling capital into fossil infrastructure that may no longer be sustainable. In Iowa, their removal threatens to create a zero-sum market that fails to nurture nascent clean technologies—like maturity tests that start too early. Consistency Matters

Either all energy sectors should compete on equal footing, or all should be supported during formative stages. The mixed approach—subsidizing some while stripping others—corrupts the market’s fairness and predictability. Policy Uncertainty Undermines Investment

Iowa’s clean energy developers now face unclear policy trajectories. Meanwhile, fossil players benefit from steady federal backing, creating risk and uncertainty for competing sectors. Anti-Diversification Bias

A market that aids fossil incumbents and abandons clean energy risks suppressing diversification. It isn’t letting the best ideas win; it’s controlling which sectors survive.

The Role of the Ames Lab and National Research Priorities

Secretary Wright visited Ames National Laboratory, praising its work in minerals and materials science—vital for energy independence and rare-earth production. He vowed to shield national labs from cuts, even as subsidies for wind and solar fade, and fossil-friendly policy gains ascend.

Interestingly, Wright frames labs as “smaller dollars with huge payoffs”—contrasting them with “giant corporate subsidies.”

While fundamental research is vital, bridging the gap between lab discoveries and marketplace adoption demands consistent policy, commercialization support, and transparent competition—not subsidized fossil dependencies or premature reticence to support mature clean tech.

Conclusion: A Free Market, Twice Tarnished

These two events—in North Dakota and Iowa—anchor a paradox: Both are positioned as free-market moves, yet both entrench political calculation.

North Dakota's free-market claim supports a coal-oil convergence via subsidy.

Iowa's claim of market maturity justifies pulling back on wind and solar subsidies.

A genuine free-market framework would treat all sectors impartially—supporting emerging technologies until they stand, then treating all equally. Yet what we observe is strategic intervention: protecting favored industries, abandoning others, all under the free-market banner.

If policymakers truly believe in markets, they would acknowledge this inconsistency and commit to transparency—either begin winding down all energy subsidies or continue support until every sector competes on its merits.

Until then, these two contrasting meetings reinforce the uncomfortable truth: free markets in energy still bend to political purpose. And until honesty replaces performance as the yardstick, fairness remains elusive.

What was once thought of to be a return to the free market is now becoming a fast slide and disappointment into a total-government-controlled-marketplace from top to bottom while using your own money to promote it’s the free market working.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

