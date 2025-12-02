On December 1, 2025, a cluster of seemingly unrelated EV news releases all delivered the same message: the electric-vehicle marketplace is not behaving like an organic consumer economy. It is behaving like a policy-constructed marketplace whose success—sales volume, pricing, infrastructure, and even driver privileges—depends less on genuine consumer demand and more on a network of government incentives that cushion manufacturers, protect high-income buyers, and socialize financial risk.

One news brief announced the end of California’s grace period for EV drivers using carpool lanes with soon-to-expire Clean Air Vehicle decals. Another detailed Kia’s dramatic $10,000 EV discount meant to compensate for disappearing federal incentives.

A third showed EV sales plunging nearly 50% the first month after the federal tax credit vanished. And finally, a note from GM Authority: production of the Chevy Blazer EV had been temporarily paused, the latest in a string of fits and starts in EV manufacturing linked to quality issues, regulatory compliance, and market softness.

Four different news releases. Four different angles. One unmistakable conclusion:

This is not a market that stands on its own. It is a government-designed ecosystem whose demand collapses the moment the public stops paying for it.

And because the EV buyer demographic skews upper-middle class and above, the public is increasingly subsidizing a transportation system built for those with the highest incomes—while absorbing long-term infrastructure, regulatory, and financial risk when demand cools.

When Privileges Expire, So Does Participation

California’s Clean Air Vehicle decal program offered EV owners solo access to carpool lanes—an enormous time-savings perk in Los Angeles traffic. But when the program officially expired this fall and the grace period ended December 1, authorities warned drivers they would now face fines approaching $500 for using the lanes alone.

For years, this privilege functioned as a non-monetary subsidy layered on top of monetary ones. It disproportionately helped high-income EV owners who already enjoyed:

Federal tax credits

State rebates

Utility rebates

Lower fueling costs

Access to subsidized charging infrastructure

The expiration revealed an uncomfortable truth: EV incentives were not just financial—they were structural. They reshaped the driving experience to reward a particular consumer group.

Once removed, many of those perks exposed a two-tier system. The “clean air” narrative obscured a demographic reality: EV adoption was concentrated among households well above median income, and the privileges created a form of mobility inequality disguised as environmental policy.

When Discounts Disappear, So Does Demand

The Kia announcement—offering $10,000 in “customer cash” on multiple EV models—was framed as a holiday incentive. But in context, it reads as triage.

With the federal $7,500 EV tax credit eliminated in September, EV prices for consumers instantly rose. In October, sales fell nearly 50% month-over-month and more than 30% year-over-year. Manufacturers and dealers now face growing inventory and weakening demand, especially for mid-priced and premium EVs.

Kia’s $10,000 discount isn’t generosity; it is evidence of:

A) A price point the natural market will not accept, and

B) The magnitude of government subsidy required to simulate demand.

In other words: manufacturers have priced EVs to satisfy regulatory mandates and investor expectations—not consumer preferences. Once the government stopped bridging the gap, the consumer walked away.

This is the clearest sign of a manufactured market: the moment the state withdraws artificial support, the demand curve collapses.

The Public Subsidizes the System from Every Angle

Even before the federal EV credit ended, the market’s scaffolding was steep:

1. EV charging stations are subsidized.

Federal and state grants cover installation, utilities offer rebates, and ongoing operations are often supported through public-private cost sharing. Private companies operate them, but taxpayers pay for their existence.

2. Workforce development is subsidized.

EV manufacturing training pipelines are funded through state workforce grants and federal industrial policy programs.

3. Research is subsidized.

Everything from battery chemistry to grid integration and charging analytics falls under DOE and university research grants.

4. Road infrastructure is indirectly subsidized.

Gasoline taxes fund road repair. EVs contribute dramatically less. The public covers the gap through general funds.

5. Mandated supply chains force automakers into EV production.

Zero-emission credit systems, fleet-average rules, and state-level mandates create a compliance-driven manufacturing landscape.

6. EV drivers receive non-financial perks—until they don’t.

Access to carpool lanes, preferred parking, reduced tolls, and lower registration fees all create structural advantages unrelated to market value.

Add these together, and the EV ecosystem begins to resemble a policy-constructed marketplace where:

Manufacturers are insulated from genuine demand signals

Consumers receive discounts unavailable to most taxpayers

Infrastructure is publicly funded but privately monetized

Regulatory mandates replace organic purchasing choices

And when any one layer of that scaffolding is removed, the entire system wobbles.

The EV Sales Collapse Shows the True Market Size

The Washington Times article captured a data point that analysts have been whispering for months:

EV demand is strong only when the public is paying for it.

When the credit disappeared:

EV sales in October dropped nearly 50% month-over-month

Year-over-year, sales fell 30%

Average EV prices rose to $59,125, far above the national average new-car price

Dealer inventories grew even as incentives climbed

This was not a mild correction. It was a cliff.

And it revealed what many policy skeptics long argued: EV adoption to date has been price-sensitive, incentive-dependent, and concentrated among high-income households.

The “tipping point” narrative—where EVs would naturally overtake gasoline vehicles—was predicated on continuous government intervention.

Once the public stopped paying for the discount, the only class that could afford EVs—upper-middle-class and above—walked away.

Production Pauses & Recalls: Another Sign of Artificial Growth

The Chevy Blazer EV production pause—brief though it may be—is part of a wider pattern:

Rapid scale-up driven by regulatory pressure

Quality-control stumbles

Cost overruns

Recalls tied to rushed rollouts

These disruptions are not unique to GM. They are the growing pains of manufacturers attempting to meet regulatory EV quotas faster than the market can absorb the product.

In a natural market, consumer demand anchors production. In a manufactured one, policy demands it—and production continues until the taxpayer-funded incentives run dry.

Who Ultimately Pays?

The public.

Not the EV buyer who received thousands in discounts — they get the vehicle and the perks that came with it.

Not the manufacturer whose regulatory credits offset compliance risk — they get government-backed contracts and guaranteed demand.

Not the charging companies receiving public grants — they get an entirely new marketplace created for them by policy.

Not the upper-income households who enjoyed carpool lanes, free parking, and VIP treatment — they get the social capital and media-manufactured status that comes with driving the “right” kind of car.

The public funds:

Infrastructure

Research

Lost gas-tax revenue

Regulatory systems

Mandated supply-chain transitions

Cleanup and corrections when early-stage technologies fall short

And now, as demand bottoms out, the public may again be asked to stabilize the market: through new incentives, loan guarantees, industrial-policy expansions, or “transition assistance” packages.

This is the ultimate hallmark of a manufactured market: the profits are privatized; the risks are socialized.

The Bottom Line

It’s not that EVs aren’t in demand in some markets. There are regions, income brackets, and use cases where electric vehicles make sense and where adoption continues steadily.

However, the artificially inflated demand for EVs is failing. The demand that depended on subsidies, privileged access, government-funded infrastructure, and regulatory mandates is collapsing the moment those supports are removed.

And with that failure comes clarity:

If a product collapses the moment subsidies, privileges, and mandates are removed, it was never built on consumer demand. It was built on public funding by special interests.

The question now is whether policymakers—and the public—are willing to acknowledge what these headlines reveal:

A government-manufactured market can only thrive for as long as taxpayers underwrite the illusion of demand.

When that support ends, the real market shows up. Or in this case, not at all.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.