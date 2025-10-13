ThisWeekInEnergy.media

ThisWeekInEnergy.media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
6m

Thank you for this positive news regarding nuclear power. I wish the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace acknowledged a nuclear power success story named, "Megatons to Megawatts." https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=13091 This program converted 20,000 former Soviet Union atomic warheads into reactor fuel for U.S. nuclear power plants. This is a clear example of "swords to plowshares." Nuclear power plants are the most cost-effective and reliable way to safely dispose of surplus special weapons materials such as uranium-235 and plutonium-239.

Californians for Green Nuclear Power is working on helping to build a coalition to extend Diablo Canyon Power Plant's operations from 2030 to 2045. Contact us for details at government [at] CGNP dot org. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Content Creation Studios 🌳
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture