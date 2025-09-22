It starts with a question most people never ask: What happens if the stripper wells go dark?

On a recent episode of The Crude Life, host Jason Spiess leaned into the microphone, his voice carrying that mix of newsroom precision and roadhouse familiarity, and asked Warren Martin of Kansas Strong to explain the naked truth of stripper wells.

“Talk to me about these small operators,” Spiess said. “Because Kansas… it seems like oil prices hit you harder here than most places.”

Martin didn’t hesitate. “That’s because stripper wells are the beating heart of Kansas oil. And too often, they get overlooked,” he said.

The Backbone Nobody Talks About

In the energy world, it’s easy to get seduced by the big numbers — billion-dollar shale plays, multinational majors with gleaming skyscraper headquarters, production graphs shooting skyward. But in Kansas, where oil doesn’t gush so much as trickle, stripper wells — the industry term for low-producing wells nearing the end of their economic life — quietly keep things alive.

“Depending on the year,” Martin explained, “stripper wells account for 10 to 15 percent of U.S. oil production. That’s 480 to 728 million barrels a year.”

Let that sink in: the little wells scattered across the Kansas plains, each pumping less than 15 barrels a day, collectively outproduce the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The SPR — that’s America’s emergency stockpile, the thing presidents tap during wars and hurricanes.

And yet, as Martin pointed out, if these small operators go under, “the majors aren’t coming back. Margins are too small. They won’t touch them. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

That’s the reality policymakers often miss. When Washington debates methane rules or tax incentives, when Wall Street analysts talk about rig counts and production curves, stripper wells barely register.

But for Kansas — second only to Texas in sheer number of these wells — they are everything.

Regulation Without Proportion

The irony, Martin noted, is that stripper wells get regulated like they’re Exxon.

“The requirements for reporting, for testing, for methane monitoring — all the same,” he said. “Doesn’t matter if you’re pumping 5 barrels a day or 5,000.”

Never mind that multiple studies show stripper wells emit “little to no methane whatsoever,” Martin argued. The rules don’t care about scale. And for the mom-and-pop operators running on thin margins, every new mandate pushes them closer to shutting the valve for good.

Spiess, who’s covered energy long enough to remember the boom-and-bust cycles scarring North Dakota, jumped on the point. “If Kansas loses its stripper wells,” he said, “that’s not just production numbers. That’s families, communities, small businesses…”

Martin nodded. “Exactly. The majors won’t save them. And without them, the U.S. loses a critical piece of its energy independence.”

When Small Business Got Redefined

The conversation drifted into small business realities — not just in oil but across rural America. Spiess recalled some spirited debates with U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer over how Washington treats local businesses during COVID and the slew of new laws and regulations thrusted on those small business owners.

“At some point,” Spiess said, “a Subway franchise owner got classified the same as a mom-and-pop diner. Local ownership, they said. But it’s not the same. Not when they get all the price discounts of a franchise and the local leeway and image of a small mom-and-pop.”

The same logic, Martin suggested, gets applied to oil. Regulators and policymakers lump stripper well owners — often families who’ve run the same handful of wells for decades — in with corporate giants. The rules don’t distinguish between ExxonMobil and a two-person operation outside Great Bend hauling 10 barrels a day.

And when those small operators close shop, the economic hit goes beyond oilfield jobs. It’s the diner where the crews eat breakfast, the hardware store selling pipe fittings, the accountant handling quarterly taxes for six different leases.

Spiess put it bluntly: “It disrupts the whole ecosystem.”

Kansas as Ground Zero

Texas might survive losing its stripper wells. It has offshore fields, shale basins, petrochemical plants stretching to the horizon.

Kansas doesn’t.

“If Texas shut down every stripper well tomorrow,” Martin said, “the oil industry there would still hum along. Here? It would gut us.”

That’s why Kansas Strong spends so much time at the state capitol, at energy conferences, in small-town school auditoriums explaining the stakes. It’s not nostalgia driving this campaign; it’s math.

“Ten to fifteen percent of U.S. production,” Martin repeated. “Gone. You don’t replace that overnight. You don’t frack your way out of it in six months. It’s just… gone.”

And unlike shale wells that decline fast but start big, stripper wells decline slowly. They might pump for decades, predictable as the sunrise, feeding small refineries and local economies long after the Wall Street darlings have moved on to the next play.

Regional grouping of active vertical oil wells for analysis. Photo Source: Journal of Petroleum Journal

The Human Side of the Barrel

Rolling Stone profiles often find humanity where policy debates forget it. Listening to Martin, you picture the Kansas operators hauling their own oil in pickup trucks, fixing pump jacks on weekends, passing the family business to kids who grew up doing homework in the cab of a service rig.

These aren’t faceless corporations. They’re the definition of small business — the kind politicians love to romanticize on campaign trails, then bury under one-size-fits-all regulations.

Spiess, with his knack for radio intimacy, made sure listeners felt that. “Half these guys found new work when prices crashed,” he said. “The other half… well, some wives liked having them home for once.”

Everyone laughed. But the subtext was serious: volatility isn’t just numbers on a screen. It’s families adjusting to whiplash markets, rural towns riding the boom-bust rollercoaster every time OPEC sneezes.

Why This Conversation Matters

By the interview’s end, Martin had made his case:

Stripper wells are small but mighty — 10 to 15 percent of U.S. oil.

Regulations built for Exxon are crushing mom-and-pop operators.

Lose them, and America loses both production and a piece of its economic soul.

Spiess closed by wishing “good luck to the small business operators out there,” the people keeping Kansas pumping one modest barrel at a time.

Because in the grand energy debate — carbon capture, EV mandates, geopolitical chess matches — it’s easy to forget the little wells on the prairie. The ones powering farm towns, school districts, and generations of family businesses. The ones holding up 15 percent of U.S. production like it’s no big deal.

Until, one day, they’re gone.

For more information on Kansas Strong, click here

