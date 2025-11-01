The free market is supposed to be simple: voluntary exchange between willing participants. No coercion. No government-mandated winners. No private company conscripting your land because Wall Street, Washington, or an alphabet-soup agency claims a greater good.

Yet this week’s carbon-pipeline headlines across Iowa, South Dakota, Ohio, Alabama, and Wyoming make two things increasingly clear:

The battle over CO₂ pipelines is not a climate fight — it’s a property-rights fight.

It’s a tax-credit rush dressed up as environmental necessity, and every citizen should be asking their elected officials one question:

Who are you really working for — the landowners who put you in office, or the lobbyists who walk through the back door?

Carbon pipelines are becoming America’s new line-in-the-sand — a defining moment for whether this nation still believes in private property and free-market consent, or whether Washington will engineer an industry first and ask permission later.

And that line is exposing the uncomfortable truth about modern “public-private partnerships”:

When private profit depends on public power, when business plans require taxpayer subsidies and eminent domain, we are no longer operating in a free market. We are living in a managed market — built on federal credits, regulatory force, and political insulation from accountability.

If this country is supposed to stand for anything, it’s property and principle.

So the question becomes:

Are our elected officials standing with landowners — or standing in line for federal dollars?

It’s time they answer.

It’s time voters insist they choose principle over politics — and landowners over lobbyists.

This week, rural America — the last frontier of private property culture — answered back.

Some spoke into microphones. Some passed ordinances. Some petitioned. Some reminded pipeline companies that land in this country is still owned, not leased from the government by default.

The landowners are not saying “no to development.”

They’re saying no to corporatized, government-blessed, politically guaranteed development that uses private land as collateral without consent.

Let’s walk through the week.

Iowa: Starting To Respects Property Rights Again

In Dickinson County, Iowa, Summit Carbon Solutions sent a representative to give updates and reassure supervisors about their revised permit language and expanded flexibility for CO₂ storage pathways. It did not go the way Summit hoped.

Supervisors reminded Summit — politely, but firmly — that local elected officials do not support eminent domain for this project. Citizens echoed the sentiment: no corporate grant, no pipeline royalty, no emergency-equipment check in the mail replaces the right to keep what’s yours.

In Clay County, the message was even clearer:

Property rights are not a bargaining chip.

Summit can cycle executives, refresh talking points, host community open houses, and revise its pledge to be a better partner. But if the business model requires government power to seize private land, it’s not a free-market project. It’s central planning with rural decor.

In Cerro Gordo County, Summit tried a different approach — a charm offensive:

✅ New executive team

✅ Community benefit brochures

✅ Emergency-response grant programs

✅ Survey access payments

✅ Royalty and deferred-payment options

The pitch was slick. The supervisors listened. And then?

They took no action.

They asked questions about water use, emergency planning, and safety responsibility. Summit promised contacts, brochures, follow-ups.

The subtext: no amount of payment options changes the fact that a private company is seeking legal power to take land if owners say no.

If a deal is good, people sign voluntarily. When you need the State to help seal it, it isn’t a deal — it’s public-private collusion.

It isn’t commerce — it’s compulsion. It isn’t a negotiation — it’s a taking.

The real story this week isn’t a new CEO or nicer brochures. It’s another failed PR reboot from Summit Carbon Solutions. The faces may rotate, the messaging may soften, but the machinery behind the curtain hasn’t changed — and rural landowners now see it. The quiet countryside is getting wise, and the resistance is getting louder.

Alabama: The South Finds Its Voice

If you assume carbon pipelines are only a Midwest ethanol story, this week corrected that.

In Covington County, Alabama, residents packed local meetings to oppose a CO₂ pipeline proposed by Reliant CCS — partnered with a major timber landholder, with underground injection wells planned and federal Class VI permitting underway.

Residents showed up not as activists but as neighbors:

Mothers worried about groundwater near schools.

Farmers worried about long-term soil and aquifer risk.

Wildlife advocates asking about endangered species corridors.

Property owners asking who gave consent for their land to become CO₂ storage insurance risk.

Voters worried about elected officials, PPPs and appointed leaders are being lobbyists first, public servants last

A local student asked perhaps the simplest and sharpest question of the week:

“Who decided this should happen here before we knew about it?”

Public-private partnerships love to use glossy language — “community benefit,” “shared prosperity,” “climate resilience,” “rural economic lift.”

But when landowners find out after the paperwork starts rather than before the conversation begins, trust evaporates.

And a petition to block the project crossed 1,300 signatures — in a rural Alabama county.

Grassroots isn’t a hashtag. It’s neighbors who don’t want their soil, their aquifer, and their future mortgaged for someone else’s federal tax credits.

South Dakota: Local Government Draws a Line

While much of national media still treats carbon capture as a technocratic infrastructure story, local governments see what’s really happening.

In Lincoln County, South Dakota, commissioners passed zoning restrictions on CO₂ pipelines:

500-ft minimum pipeline setbacks

1,320-ft setbacks from homes, schools, churches

$5 per foot county fee

Minimum seven-foot depth

No automatic utility classification — conditional-use permits required

Translated: If you want to build here, you’ll follow our rules, not the other way around.

This is not anti-energy. Rural America runs on pipelines, rigs, grain dryers, and ethanol tanks. It knows infrastructure better than most cities that lecture it.

This is about consent and sovereignty.

It is the difference between infrastructure done with a community and infrastructure done to a community.

Wyoming: Legislature Protects Industry over Landowners

In Wyoming, lawmakers rejected a bill that would have required pipelines to secure voluntary agreements from two-thirds of landowners before using eminent domain.

The argument against the bill?

“It could chill financing.”

There it is — the quiet part out loud.

Private capital gets the guarantees.

Citizens get the bill.

Landowners get the bulldozer.

And the PPP architects — the political class, the lobbyists, and the appointed gatekeepers — get paid first.

Not because investors are bad.

Not because carbon-storage infrastructure is inherently wrong.

But because when the first priority is protecting financing instead of protecting property, we have crossed from capitalism into corporatism.

A free market does not need coercion.

A free market does not require land seizure as a business-risk hedge.

A free market does not force private citizens to subsidize private projects through federal tax credits and political muscle.

A subsidized industrial-policy market does.

And this week, Wyoming showed us which one it has chosen — it’s a government-engineered marketplace for the politically connected., not the taxpayers and landowners who built the state.

Ohio: Legislating the Subsurface Before People Notice

Ohio advanced HB 170 — legislation granting the state power over subsurface “pore space” for CO₂ injection and giving the Department of Natural Resources regulatory authority for Class VI wells.

This isn’t a technical footnote. It is a foundational property-rights question.

Mineral rights have always been separate. Surface rights have always been respected. But pore space? That’s new legal territory.

And Ohio appears poised to tell private landowners:

“We can authorize CO₂ storage under your property because public policy says so.”

This isn’t regulation following the market. It’s the market being pre-engineered before citizens fully understand the stakes.

A real free market requires informed consent. This model requires trust without information.

That’s not capitalism. That’s acceleration without accountability —

with officials insisting “this is what the market wants”

while landowners are saying the opposite.

It isn’t public buy-in.

It’s manufactured consent — a bureaucratic form of gaslighting dressed up as economic progress.

The Unifying Thread: Same Song, Different States

Across states this week, one truth kept surfacing:

The pipeline debate is not about energy — it’s about agency.

Iowa counties refuse eminent domain.

Alabama residents organize before industry gets a foothold.

South Dakota asserts land-use authority.

Wyoming shields corporate interests and certainty over voluntary agreements and private property rights.

Ohio builds the legal tunnel before landowners see the blueprint.

Ask yourself:

If this were truly a free-market project, would it need:

Federal tax credits to pencil out?

Eminent domain to secure land?

State laws to control subsurface rights?

Pre-emptive zoning battles?

PR campaigns and “community benefit packages” lead by PPPs funded by tax dollars and write-offs?

When a business model depends on other people’s land, other people’s tax dollars, and the government’s enforcement arm, it is not market capitalism.

It is a mandated market — wrapped in sustainability branding and pushed across the countryside by policy momentum, not voluntary buy-in.

And this moment is exposing something political consultants hate to talk about:

Property rights are no longer a partisan issue — they are a litmus test.

In Wyoming, Republican legislators sided with corporate interests and financial certainty — not landowners.

In Alabama, elected officials — many of them Republicans as well — stood with property owners and local control.

Same party label.

Opposite principles.

The land reveals who actually believes in liberty, not who campaigns on it.

A Simple Principle to End the Week

A free market never needs a bulldozer backed by law.

It needs a handshake backed by trust.

Rural America is not rejecting energy.

It is rejecting compulsory partnerships.

Landowners are not resisting innovation.

They are resisting involuntary participation in someone else’s business plan.

Carbon capture may or may not prove itself scientifically or economically. But technology never justifies coercion. Markets are made by participation, not compliance.

The fact that counties, citizens, and legislators are having to repeat a basic American concept — my land is mine — is a sign of how far the PPP model has stretched the definition of consent.

This week, voters reminded everyone of another truth:

Private property is not a public financing tool.

And as long as the land remembers who owns it, the fight for a real free market isn’t lost — it’s just getting started.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

