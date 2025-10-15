In the carbon management race, two neighboring Gulf states just sent the nation very different signals.

Texas, long the energy capital of America, is positioning itself to capture what RMI calls a “$100 billion carbon management opportunity.” Meanwhile, Louisiana’s new governor, Jeff Landry, has signed an executive order temporarily limiting new carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, citing concerns over backlog, transparency, and public trust.

These twin developments—one an economic call-to-arms, the other a regulatory pause—offer a snapshot of how the carbon economy is evolving: fast, fragmented, and deeply political.

The Billion-Dollar Bet in Texas

The RMI analysis, Capturing the $100 Billion Carbon Management Opportunity in Texas, frames the Lone Star State as ground zero for the next industrial evolution. With its dense concentration of refineries, petrochemical facilities, and power plants, Texas emits more CO₂ than any other state—but it also has the infrastructure, geology, and workforce to turn those emissions into an asset.

Federal incentives like the 45Q tax credit have transformed the calculus. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA)—a sweeping revision equalizing credits between captured, stored, and utilized carbon—has suddenly made multiple project types viable. In short, you can now make money not only by burying carbon, but by using it.

RMI estimates that by 2050, Texas could attract $12 billion to $94 billion in carbon management investment and generate 21,000 to 211,000 jobs. Those are wide ranges, but they reflect the pace of innovation and the unpredictability of policy.

The groundwork is already there. Texas has 2,325 miles of CO₂ pipelines, roughly 40 percent of the U.S. total, and massive subsurface storage capacity—enough, the Department of Energy says, to hold 4,000 years of the state’s current emissions. Projects are already under way:

Occidental Petroleum has committed $500 million to a direct-air-capture (DAC) facility in the Permian Basin, targeting half a million metric tons per year.

ExxonMobil is building a $7 billion “blue hydrogen” plant in Baytown with plans to capture roughly 7 million tons of CO₂ annually.

The Denbury pipeline network, acquired by Exxon for $1.9 billion, now ties together a web of CO₂ transport routes feeding industrial centers and saline injection sites.

If Texas can streamline permitting—EPA approval of the state’s Class VI injection-well primacy is expected soon—it could become the first state where carbon capture scales at the same pace as oil once did.

RMI’s conclusion is blunt: the energy future won’t just happen to Texas; it will be defined by Texas.

Louisiana Hits Pause

Just across the Sabine River, Governor Jeff Landry sees the same opportunity through a different lens. On October 15, 2025, he signed an executive order pausing the acceptance of new CCS permit applications while Louisiana processes a growing backlog—33 projects at last count.

His order directs the Department of Conservation and Energy (DCE) to focus exclusively on existing proposals for 45 days and to develop clearer standards for public communication and local engagement. Project applicants must now explain their plans “in plain language,” detailing how they intend to maintain public trust.

Landry’s decision was framed not as anti-CCS but as a recalibration. “We must ensure these projects are safe, transparent, and accountable,” he said, while also highlighting that the state stands to gain 17,000 jobs and $76 billion in potential investment. The paradox is obvious: Louisiana wants the benefits of the carbon economy but not its uncertainty.

That uncertainty runs deep. Communities in parishes like Lake Maurepas and Ascension have raised alarms about the pace of permitting and the safety of subsurface CO₂ storage near residential and aquatic ecosystems. Environmental and industry groups have been trading volleys for months—over liability, groundwater protection, and whether companies can guarantee carbon will stay where they put it.

To bring order to the process, Landry’s order singles out six priority CCS projects for immediate review:

Capio Sherburne CCS Well No. 1 – Pointe Coupee Parish CCS 2 - Wilcox by CapturePoint – Vernon Parish Goose Lake by Gulf Coast Sequestration – Calcasieu Parish Minerva by Gulf Coast Sequestration – Cameron Parish Louisiana Green Fuels Columbia – Caldwell Parish River Parish Sequestration - RPN 1 – Ascension Parish

These six projects collectively represent the leading edge of Louisiana’s CCS buildout. Each involves different partners, geological formations, and carbon sources—from industrial corridors along the Mississippi River to coastal saline aquifers.

By narrowing focus to these cases, Landry is signaling that Louisiana intends to be deliberate, not dismissive. His team wants to establish a clearer regulatory framework, assess community impacts, and potentially set precedents for the rest of the Gulf Coast.

The moratorium doesn’t cancel existing projects; it merely buys time. But in an industry where time is capital, even a short pause reverberates through investor timelines and engineering schedules.

Different Roads, Same Destination

Texas and Louisiana share a border, a coastline, and a hydrocarbon legacy. They also share the ambition to lead the Gulf’s next big energy buildout. Yet their diverging paths reveal two philosophies about how to manage an industry that sits at the intersection of climate, capital, and community.

Texas sees momentum as safety—build quickly, build big, and let scale solve the details. Louisiana sees caution as prudence—slow down, define the rules, and earn public trust before doubling down.

Neither is wrong. They’re two halves of the same experiment: whether carbon management can grow from federal subsidy to self-sustaining market.

The split also reflects the political geography of energy transition. Texas regulators and industry groups have spent two decades integrating carbon capture into their long-term oilfield strategy. Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) gave them a laboratory; tax credits and hydrogen hubs now give them a business model. Louisiana, by contrast, has been flooded with project proposals from out-of-state developers and foreign investors, many targeting its wetlands and river corridors for storage. That influx triggered local skepticism—and political backlash.

Federal vs. Local Dynamics

The timing couldn’t be more telling. While Washington continues to push for rapid CCS deployment through the Inflation Reduction Act, DOE Regional Hubs, and expanded 45Q credits, state governments are asserting their own boundaries.

Texas wants to seize primacy from EPA for Class VI wells, effectively running its own underground-injection program. Louisiana already received that authority—but now the governor is using it to pause the very permits it once raced to issue.

This interplay illustrates a deeper truth: carbon management isn’t a national policy—it’s a local practice. Each state decides how much risk, reward, and regulation its people will tolerate.

For developers and financiers, that means policy maps are as critical as geologic ones. A project’s viability now depends not just on pore space and pipeline access, but on parish politics and public perception.

From an industry standpoint, the Gulf Coast remains the epicenter of North American carbon storage. The geology is right, the pipelines are close, and the workforce already speaks the language of pressure, flow, and steel.

But the optics are shifting. Communities want guarantees about safety, liability, and transparency. Politicians want to appear proactive without stifling jobs. And investors want certainty that their multi-billion-dollar bets won’t get trapped in bureaucratic limbo.

The RMI report and Landry’s executive order together mark a new phase: Carbon Capture 2.0—where the focus moves from possibility to practicality. The first wave of projects proved CCS could be built; the next will prove whether it can be trusted, scaled, and sustained.

Final Thoughts

For all their contrasts, both states are writing the same chapter in different fonts. Texas is sprinting toward the next industrial revolution; Louisiana is checking the map before starting the engine.

The carbon economy will need both instincts—ambition to build, and restraint to build right. The question for the rest of the country is which model will deliver results that last longer than a tax credit cycle.

In the end, the Gulf Coast remains where America tests its energy ideas. Once again, the future of the nation’s power—and perhaps its carbon conscience—runs through Houston, Baton Rouge, and every mile of pipeline that connects them.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK